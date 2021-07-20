monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), a maker of workplace software, went public on June 10, 2021, to raise working capital for operational expenses, including advertising and marketing as well as technology development. One percent of the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) were also set aside for the monday.com foundation, a charitable initiative started by its founders.

monday.com calls its product a workplace operating system (OS) that provides the building blocks for organizations to incorporate new functionality, from project management to department processes, into their business. The distinguishing feature of monday.com's software is the simple interface, which requires minimal knowledge of coding.

During the IPO, monday.com offered 13.7 million shares to the public, priced at $155 apiece, above the price range of $125 to $140. The stock opened for trading at $173.5 on NASDAQ and rose to a high of $182 during the course of the day. At the end of the first day of trading, monday.com had raised $574 million and had a market valuation of $7.5 billion. Since their debut, monday.com shares reached a peak of $233.25 on June 23 and are trading at $198.27, as of July 20.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT), a maker of doughnuts and other sweet treats, offered 29.4 million shares priced at $17, below the previously announced range of between $21 and $24, on July 1. The company was expecting to raise approximately $4 billion from the markets. By the end of their first day of trading on NASDAQ, Krispy Kreme's shares were trading at a price of $21. It had raised $500 million from the markets for a valuation of $2.7 billion.

Krispy Kreme shares have been on a downward slide, never reaching their debut high, since the IPO. As of July 20, they are changing hands at $16.27. In its S-1 filing, Krispy Kreme stated that it planned to use proceeds from the public offering to pay down its considerable debt of more than $1 billion and for general business expenses.

Key Takeaways monday.com is a maker of workplace software, and Krispy Kreme is a doughnut and sweet treats company.

monday.com went public on June 10 under the ticker of MNDY, and Krispy Kreme went public on July 1 under the ticker of DNUT.

monday.com generated $161 million in sales last year and losses of $152 million. Krispy Kreme had revenues of $1.1 billion and losses of $60.9 million.

Both companies have received different responses from investors. While monday.com has received a positive coverage and valuation from investors and analysts, Krispy Kreme has had to contend with a mixed response and a relatively lukewarm reception in public markets.

monday.com Founding and History

monday.com was founded in 2012 by Roy Mann and Evan Zymann. Both founders had started companies for brief periods of time prior to coming together to work at monday.com. Mann was a senior executive at Wix.com, a no-code website building company, when he developed the first iteration of monday.com to solve project management problems at his company. He brought on Zymann, who was working at a mobile technology company, to help scale the solution. They launched a working product in 2014. In its earlier avatar, monday.com was known as dapulse, and it was renamed after it began expanding internationally in 2017.

monday.com is part of a growing suite of applications that require zero to minimal knowledge of coding skills for implementation and operation. Such products encompass a wide variety of industries, from website company Wordpress to project management tool asana. Research firm Gartner has stated that 65% of application development will be no- to low-code by 2024. While monday.com started as a project management solution, it has pivoted to becoming an all-encompassing solution that integrates multiple functions related to running a business, such as human resources and finance.

Krispy Kreme Founding and History

Krispy Kreme has a much more storied history. The chain was founded in 1937 and is considered a "national treasure." This is the company's second innings in public markets. It went public during the dotcom bubble of 2000, when its shares popped by 76% on the first day of trading. An investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2004 for accounting irregularities tanked its stock price to $1, however. Management issues and a subsequent societal shift away from sugary foods toward health-conscious alternatives also roiled its business. Krispy Kreme went private in 2016 after being purchased by a subsidiary of German investment firm JAB Holdings Company for $1.35 billion.

During its time away from the public markets, Krispy Kreme has focused on expanding its retail presence, offline and online, and reinventing its brand. It also acquired a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies, a millennial-focused cookie maker, and opened more locations abroad.

According to its S-1 filing, Krispy Kreme boosted its physical presence from 5,842 locations in March 2020 to 9,077 by April 2021. These locations are spread across 30 countries. The company has transitioned away from its earlier franchise model and now directly owns 86% of its total store count.

Last year, Krispy Kreme launched a 24-hour flagship store in New York City's Times Square, featuring a glazed waterfall that enables customers to watch preparation of its original glazed donuts at scale in real time. The store is meant to capitalize on the craze for experiences via social media.

monday.com Key Financials

monday.com had annual revenue of $161.1 million in 2020, up 106% from 2019. In 2018, the company was estimated to have $50 million in revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic's enforced remote work policies have become an accelerant for the company's business. In addition to an increase in revenue, the number of customers at monday.com surged.

At the end of 2020, monday.com had 113,888 customers, up by 151% from Jan 1, 2019. A Forbes profile of the Israeli company states that it had 120,000 customers in June 2021. Since monday.com's revenue depends on recurring billing, an increase in the number of customers is a good sign. The company's customers are spread over 200 industries and 190 countries, with 52% of monday.com’s revenue for 2020 coming from customers located outside the United States.

The jump in monday.com's revenue has come alongside steepened losses, which multiplied from $91.6 million in 2019 to $152.2 million in 2020. Those figures are mainly the result of increased spend on operating expenses. For example, its marketing expenses increased by 61.4% to $191,353, and administrative expenses jumped by 251.5% to $54,339 between 2019 and 2020. The emphasis on spending for operations and to acquire new customers means that the company has a negative operating margin of -93.43% as of this writing.

But the company's gross margin is positive. It was 89.2% during the first quarter of 2021. At the end of 2020, monday.com had cash and cash equivalents of $40.6 million, a slight increase from the $38.4 million on its books in 2019.

Like most Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, monday.com relies on deferred revenue as an accounting tool on its balance sheet. Deferred revenue refers to the revenue that will be recognized in the next 12 months based on monthly subscription contracts. As of Dec. 31, 2020, monday.com had deferred revenue of $70.7 million, up from $$40.9 million a year ago.