MongoDB Beats Earnings and Revenue Forecasts, Says It Could Benefit From AI Boom

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published June 02, 2023
MongoDB

Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • MongoDB's profit and sales exceeded analysts' forecasts.
  • CEO Dev Ittycheria said company is well positioned to gain from the AI boom.
  • MongoDB raised its full-year EPS and revenue outlook.

MongoDB (MDB) shares soared on Friday after the enterprise software provider reported strong quarterly results, boosted its outlook, and said it is “well positioned” to take advantage of the booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products.

MongoDB posted a fiscal 2024 first quarter profit of $0.56 per share, more than three times analysts’ estimates. Revenue jumped 34.1% to $368 million, also beating forecasts. 

CEO Dev Ittycheria noted that sales of the company’s Atlas database jumped 40%, and it had the most net customer additions in two years. He added that “the recent breakthroughs in AI represent the next frontier in software development,” and MongoDB’s developer data platform is set to “benefit from the next wave of AI applications in the years to come.”

The company now anticipates full-year earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 to $1.56, well above its earlier estimate of $0.96 to $1.10. It sees revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion, up from its previous outlook of $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.

Shares of MongoDB jumped 28% on Thursday morning and were trading at their highest level in nine months as of 11:30 a.m. ET. 

MDB 1-year chart

YCharts
