More EVs Qualify for Tax Credits Under New Rules

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 03, 2023
Electric vehicle at charging station

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The Treasury Department announced new guidelines making more electric vehicles (EVs) eligible for federal tax credits.
  • The new rules adjust the price limits that apply to certain types of vehicles.
  • Carmakers had spoken out in favor of the change.

Tesla (TSLA) and other electric vehicle (EV) makers got a boost after the Treasury Department expanded the kind of EVs that are eligible for federal tax credits.

The department indicated it will change the way it determines which EVs meet the price limits to qualify. Under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year, cars, sedans, and wagons couldn't cost more than $55,000, while SUVs, vans, and pickup trucks could be as high as $80,000.

Under the new guidelines, vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y, General Motors' (GM) Cadillac Lyriq, and the Ford (F) Mustang Mach-E would now be measured by the higher price standard. The department explained the decision was designed "to make it easier for consumers to know which vehicles qualify" under the cap.

Industry Wanted Revision

Carmakers had pushed for the change. Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the standards "Messed up!" in a tweet in January. It's reported that he brought up the issue when he recently met with White House officials.

The department added that the ruling affects buyers who purchased and placed in service vehicles since Jan 1. 

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. U.S. Department of the Treasury. "Treasury Updates Vehicle Classification Standard for Clean Vehicle Tax Credits Under Inflation Reduction Act."

  2. Twitter. "Elon Musk."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description