More Than Half of American Adults Aren’t Sure How To Manage Their Inheritance

Over the next two decades, Americans are expected to pass down trillions of dollars in what some are calling "The Great Wealth Transfer," but just 42% or almost half of adults expecting an inheritance in the next decade say they feel confident about their ability to manage the money, according to a survey by New York Life.

Adults expecting an inheritance suggested they anticipate roughly $700,000 on average. However, six out of 10 adults worry that higher prices, interest rates, and credit card debt could significantly erode the value of their inheritance.

Growing credit card debt was one of the biggest financial risks cited by adults surveyed, with about one-third of those facing credit card debt saying it has increased by about $4,000 in the last year alone. The pressure was the highest among Gen X respondents, who owed over $9,000 on average.

“Gen Xers in particular report struggling with rising credit card debt as interest rates have increased over the past year, likely because many find themselves caring for multiple generations,” said New York Life Head of Financial Wellness Suzanne Schmitt in a release.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating its campaign of rate hikes to curb inflation might not be over yet, higher interest rates could also make paying down credit card debt more expensive for borrowers with outstanding debt.

Paying off debts, adding a chunk to the retirement nest, and passing it on to the next generation were the top three ways beneficiaries said they intend to spend an inheritance, according to the survey.