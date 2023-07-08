More Workers Feel They'll Get A Raise If They Ask For It

Behind a job market that remains hot, workers are increasingly confident in pressing their bosses for a raise, a new survey shows.

Key Takeaways Almost 25% of workers surveyed in June said they believed they can get a pay raise by asking, up from just 16% in 2021.

More than 21% of workers making less than $50,000 are confident they can get a raise, up from just 11% in April.

The survey showed fewer workers reporting lost pay, while job search activity remains elevated.



Nearly one-in-four workers believe that they would receive a pay raise at their job were they to ask their boss, the highest percentage to respond positively to the question from Morning Consult since the firm began asking it in December 2021. Then, only 16% said they think their employer would raise their pay, according to June data from decision intelligence company Morning Consult.

The recent trend also shows lower-income workers becoming more sure of their ability to get a pay raise from their boss, compared with a drop in confidence among higher-earning workers. Where only 11% of workers felt sure of getting a pay raise in April, more than 21% responded positively about their prospects in June. On the other end, of those earning $100,000 or more, 31% said in June they felt confident in their ability to get a pay raise, down from 39% in May.

The report comes as the U.S. labor market showed continued strength, including a drop in unemployment to 3.6% in June, down from 3.7% in May.

Pay Losses Fall While Job Search Activity Remains High

The report also showed that fewer workers were suffering pay losses, falling to 10.6% in June from the prior month’s 10.8%.

“Despite recession fears and news of layoffs, the shares of U.S. adults experiencing pay losses and, likewise, filing for unemployment benefits, remains low,” the report said.

The survey found that job search activity in June was in line with May’s figures, part of a trend of higher numbers of U.S. adults actively applying for new roles.

