Morgan Stanley Beats Q2 Estimates on Record Wealth Management Revenue

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 18, 2023
Morgan Stanley

Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Morgan Stanley posted record wealth management revenue and beat profit and sales estimates.
  • The bank benefited from higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised rates to fight inflation.
  • Profit was pulled down by severance payments for layoffs.

Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a 13% decline in profit as trading volumes dropped, but record-setting wealth management revenues helped the bank post better-than-expected results. Shares soared more than 6% on Tuesday following the news.

Morgan Stanley said second quarter earnings fell to $2.18 billion, or $1.24 per share. Profit was impacted by a $308 million charge to pay severance to some 3,000 employees laid off during the period. Sales were up 2.5% to $13.46 billion. Both earnings per share (EPS) and sales were more than analysts’ estimates.

Wealth management revenue jumped 16% to $6.66 billion. The bank benefited from higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised rates to fight inflation. Net interest income soared 23% to $2.16 billion. Transactional sales more than tripled from the year before to $869 million. However, asset management revenue fell.

Revenue from investment banking was little changed. Fixed income net revenue slumped 31%, and equity net revenue was down 14%.

CEO James Gorman said that Morgan Stanley “delivered solid results in a challenging market environment.” He indicated that the quarter began with “macroeconomic uncertainties and subdued client activity,” but it ended on what he called a “more constructive tone.”

Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at four-month highs in the morning session.

MS YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Morgan Stanley. "Morgan Stanley Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description