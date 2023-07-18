Morgan Stanley Beats Q2 Estimates on Record Wealth Management Revenue

Key Takeaways
- Morgan Stanley posted record wealth management revenue and beat profit and sales estimates.
- The bank benefited from higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised rates to fight inflation.
- Profit was pulled down by severance payments for layoffs.
Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a 13% decline in profit as trading volumes dropped, but record-setting wealth management revenues helped the bank post better-than-expected results. Shares soared more than 6% on Tuesday following the news.
Morgan Stanley said second quarter earnings fell to $2.18 billion, or $1.24 per share. Profit was impacted by a $308 million charge to pay severance to some 3,000 employees laid off during the period. Sales were up 2.5% to $13.46 billion. Both earnings per share (EPS) and sales were more than analysts’ estimates.
Wealth management revenue jumped 16% to $6.66 billion. The bank benefited from higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised rates to fight inflation. Net interest income soared 23% to $2.16 billion. Transactional sales more than tripled from the year before to $869 million. However, asset management revenue fell.
Revenue from investment banking was little changed. Fixed income net revenue slumped 31%, and equity net revenue was down 14%.
CEO James Gorman said that Morgan Stanley “delivered solid results in a challenging market environment.” He indicated that the quarter began with “macroeconomic uncertainties and subdued client activity,” but it ended on what he called a “more constructive tone.”
Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at four-month highs in the morning session.