Morgan Stanley Beats Q2 Estimates on Record Wealth Management Revenue

Key Takeaways Morgan Stanley posted record wealth management revenue and beat profit and sales estimates.

The bank benefited from higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised rates to fight inflation.

Profit was pulled down by severance payments for layoffs.

Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a 13% decline in profit as trading volumes dropped, but record-setting wealth management revenues helped the bank post better-than-expected results. Shares soared more than 6% on Tuesday following the news.

Morgan Stanley said second quarter earnings fell to $2.18 billion, or $1.24 per share. Profit was impacted by a $308 million charge to pay severance to some 3,000 employees laid off during the period. Sales were up 2.5% to $13.46 billion. Both earnings per share (EPS) and sales were more than analysts’ estimates.

Wealth management revenue jumped 16% to $6.66 billion. The bank benefited from higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised rates to fight inflation. Net interest income soared 23% to $2.16 billion. Transactional sales more than tripled from the year before to $869 million. However, asset management revenue fell.

Revenue from investment banking was little changed. Fixed income net revenue slumped 31%, and equity net revenue was down 14%.

CEO James Gorman said that Morgan Stanley “delivered solid results in a challenging market environment.” He indicated that the quarter began with “macroeconomic uncertainties and subdued client activity,” but it ended on what he called a “more constructive tone.”

Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at four-month highs in the morning session.

