Mortgage Applications Declined Last Week

By
Meg Cunningham
A woman with short blonde hair smiles for a headshot.
Full Bio

Meg Cunningham is a freelance writer with a background covering state and national politics and policy.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 17, 2023
A For Sale sign displayed in front of a home.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

As mortgage rates ticked up last week, potential homebuyers held off applying for loans and applications declined.

Mortgage applications dropped 5.7% last week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 6.57%, nine basis points higher than the previous week and the highest level in two months.

Key Takeaways

  • Mortgage applications fell 5.7% for the week ending May 12.
  • Rates increased throughout the week, leading to the drop in mortgage applications.
  • Purchase applications fell 4.8% from the week prior.

The index tracking seasonally-adjusted purchase applications fell 4.8% from the previous week. The unadjusted purchase index was down 26% from one year ago. 

“Purchase applications decreased 5% to its slowest pace in a month, as buyers remain wary of this rate volatility, but also as for-sale inventory in many parts of the country remains scarce,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist, in a statement. 

The MBA’s refinance index also dropped 8% from the week before and was 43% lower than the same week one year ago. The refinance share of mortgage activity dropped to 27.4% of total applications, down from 28% the previous week. 

“Most borrowers have lower rates on their mortgages, and those who are in the market are extremely rate sensitive,” Kan said. 

The Federal Housing Authority's share of applications dropped slightly to 12% from 12.1% the week prior. The Veterans Administration's share of total applications decreased to 12.2% of applications, down from 12.9% the week before. 

The average interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 6.57% from 6.48% the week before. 

The average interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages with jumbo loan balances increased to 6.46%, up from 6.33% the week earlier. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.39% from 6.41%. 

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Mortgage Bankers Association, "Mortgage Applications Decrease in Latest MBA Weekly Survey."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description