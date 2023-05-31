Mortgage applications fell 3.7% from the week earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, declining for the third straight week as mortgage rates climbed to the highest since November.

Key Takeaways Mortgage applications fell for the third straight week as rates climbed again.

The average contract rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.9% for the week ending May 26, the highest it has been since November.

The MBA's Purchase Index decreased 3% from the week before as mortgage applications fell.

On an unadjusted basis, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Market Composite Index decreased 5% from the previous week. The weekly average for mortgage rates for the week ending May 26 was 6.9%, the highest it has been since November, according to the MBA.

“Inflation is still running too high, and recent economic data is beginning to convince investors that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting rates anytime soon," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and chief economist.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% from the week before. On an unadjusted basis, the Purchase Index was 31% lower than it was the same week one year ago. Would-be homebuyers are sitting out of the market as rates climb and home price declines stall. As a result, inventory is low and competition for available homes is high, causing purchases to fall.

“Application volumes for both purchase and refinance loans decreased last week due to these higher rates. While refinance demand is almost entirely driven by the level of rates, purchase volume continues to be constrained by the lack of homes on the market,” Fratanoni said.

MBA’s Refinance Index also fell 7% from the previous week and was 45% lower than the same week one year ago. The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 26.7% of total applications, from 27.4% the week before. The adjustable rate mortgage share of activity increased to 6.8% of total applications.

Rates increase across the board

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 6.91% from 6.69% the week before.

For 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances, the average contract interest rate increased to 6.78% from 6.57% the week prior.

For loans backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.85% from 6.56% the week before.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 12.7% from 12.5% the week before. The Veterans Affairs share of total applications decreased to 12.1% from 12.5% the week before. The USDA share of total applications was unchanged at 0.5%.

