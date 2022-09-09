Mortgage Lenders Expanding Loan Programs for Minorities

Some mortgage lenders have expanded their home loan programs to make it easier for people in low-income and minority communities to become homeowners.

Earlier this year, a report by the National Association of Realtors highlighted a disparity in homeownership between white consumers and people of color. Lenders like Bank of America, TD Bank, and Chase are working to help bridge the gap through grants, lender credits, and loans with no down payment requirement.

An industry report shows that Black, Asian, and Hispanic Americans are behind white Americans when it comes to homeownership rates.

Certain mortgage lenders have expanded accessibility to homeownership for minority communities.

Those who qualify with participating lenders could get help in the form of no down payment requirement, a lender credit, or a grant program.



National Association of Realtors Shows Racial Gap in Homeownership

In March 2022, the National Association of Realtors released a report highlighting how homeownership rates can vary widely between white Americans and Americans of color, particularly Black Americans.

In particular, the report lists the following homeownership rates by race and ethnic group in 2020:

