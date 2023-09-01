Mortgage Rates Begin to Recover

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - Sept. 1, 2023

Published September 01, 2023

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose Thursday following three straight days of declines. Most other loan types experienced small or moderate gains, though most categories have a ways to go before they'll have recovered from their recent losses.

The latest 30-year fixed-rate average is 7.53%. Because rates vary widely across lenders, it's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of loan you're seeking.

National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
Loan Type New Purchase Refinance
30-Year Fixed 7.53% 7.94%
FHA 30-Year Fixed 7.38% 7.68%
Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 6.77% 6.77%
15-Year Fixed 7.02% 7.14%
5/6 ARM 7.38% 7.52%
National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

In the News

When Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage averages August 24, it revealed that 30-year rates had hit a 22-year high. The Freddie Mac average that week was 7.23%, its highest reading since June 2001. The average has since dipped to 7.18%.

Freddie Mac’s averages vary from the averages we publish due to being a weekly indicator that blends five previous days of rates, and which may include mortgage discount points. Investopedia’s averages instead provide a daily rate snapshot, and with only zero-point rates.

Today's Mortgage Rate Averages: New Purchase

The 30-year mortgage average increased by 5 basis points Thursday. Having risen to 7.53%, the flagship average is still down by nearly a third of a percentage point from the 7.80% rate it registered last Tuesday. That historic peak was the highest 30-year average in 22 years.

Rates on 15-year loans matched their 30-year counterparts, with the average gaining 5 basis points Thursday after just two days of declines. Now up to 7.02%, the 15-year average is less than two-tenths of a percentage point below the 21-year high of 7.17% it recorded last Tuesday.

Jumbo 30-year rates once again marked time Thursday, holding at 6.77%. Daily jumbo averages are not available from any source before 2009, but it's fair to assume last week's peak of 7.02% was also the highest level seen in 20-plus years.

The jumbo 7/6 ARM was the sole loan average that fell Thursday, which dropped by 13 basis points after holding steady Wednesday.

National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
Loan Type New Purchase Rates Daily Change
30-Year Fixed 7.53% +0.05
FHA 30-Year Fixed 7.38% +0.14
VA 30-Year Fixed 7.24% +0.02
Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 6.77% No Change
20-Year Fixed 7.45% +0.03
15-Year Fixed 7.02% +0.05
FHA 15-Year Fixed 7.17% +0.06
Jumbo 15-Year Fixed 6.77% No Change
10-Year Fixed 6.92% +0.05
10/6 ARM 7.45% +0.16
7/6 ARM 7.42% +0.14
Jumbo 7/6 ARM 6.58% -0.13
5/6 ARM 7.38% +0.05
Jumbo 5/6 ARM 6.68% No Change

Today's Mortgage Rate Averages: Refinancing

Wednesday's refinancing rates mostly followed alongside their new purchase cousins, with the 30-year refi average rising 10 basis points. That results in a current gap of 41 basis points between 30-year new purchase and refi rates.

Unlike the small increase of the new purchase average, the 15-year refi average held steady, as did the jumbo 30-year refi average. The jumbo 7/6 ARM refi average also matched its new purchase counterpart, falling by 13 basis points. Refinancing rates, however, did have more (albeit small) losses than new purchase rates did, with the FHA 30-year fixed and the jumbo 15-year fixed refi averages both losing a single basis point.

National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
Loan Type Refinance Rates Daily Change
30-Year Fixed 7.94% +0.10
FHA 30-Year Fixed 7.68% -0.01
VA 30-Year Fixed 7.77% +0.03
Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 6.77% No Change
20-Year Fixed 7.87% +0.09
15-Year Fixed 7.14% No Change
FHA 15-Year Fixed 7.22% +0.10
Jumbo 15-Year Fixed 6.76% -0.01
10-Year Fixed 7.13% +0.01
10/6 ARM 7.79% +0.14
7/6 ARM 7.64% +0.15
Jumbo 7/6 ARM 6.68% -0.13
5/6 ARM 7.52% +0.03
Jumbo 5/6 ARM 6.68% No Change

The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.

Lowest Mortgage Rates by State

The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.

What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?

Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.

Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.

But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.

The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.

At its latest meeting, which concluded on July 26, the Fed hiked rates by a widely expected 25 basis points, raising the fed funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that because inflation is still above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the rate-setting committee could either raise rates again or pause when it meets on Sept. 20, depending on economic conditions.

Methodology

The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.

For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.

