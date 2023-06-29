Mortgage rates continue creeping higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After registering a five-week low early last week, 30-year mortgage rates continue to tack on a small number of basis points every day. Wednesday saw a 2-basis-point gain that's now raised the average 15 basis points over six days, reaching to 7.21%. In late May, the 30-year average climbed to 7.65%, estimated to be a 20-year high. But the average has mostly wavered in lower-7% territory after retreating from that peak.

Rates on 15-year loans gained 7 basis points for the second consecutive day Wednesday, raising the average to 6.57%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average surged in late May, climbing to 6.70%. But that wasn't enough to surpass the average's 15-year high of 7.03%, which was notched in October.

Wednesday's jumbo 30-year average, meanwhile, returned to its repeated high-water mark of 6.39%, which is estimated to be a 14-year high. Rising 12 basis points Wednesday, the average has hit the 6.39% high note twice in May and so far a dozen times in June.

Refinancing rates moved almost in lockstep with new purchase rates Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average also adding two basis points and the jumbo 30-year refi average gaining 12 points. The 15-year refi average, however, only inched higher, adding a minor 3 basis points. Wednesday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 27 basis points for a fourth consecutive day.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to pinpoint how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.