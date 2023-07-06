Mortgage Rates Resume Upward Surge

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After dropping a single basis point on Monday, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate more than recovered its loss on Wednesday to reach 7.38%. In late May, the 30-year average climbed to 7.65%, estimated to be a 20-year high. However, the average has remained well below that peak, largely moving within the lower-7% range during much of June, which saw a low point of 7.07%.

Rates on 15-year loans tacked on 6 basis points on Wednesday, raising the average to 6.84%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average surged in late May, climbing to 6.70%. But that wasn't enough to surpass the average's 15-year high of 7.03%, which was notched in October.

The jumbo 15-year average rose 13 basis points on Wednesday to 6.52%, returning to a peak last seen in late June.

Most refinancing rates also surged on Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average in particular gaining 23 basis points, though the jumbo 30-year refi held steady at 6.52%. The 15-year refi average reclaimed the ground it lost Monday, regaining 2 basis points. Wednesday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 42 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to pinpoint how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.