Mortgage Rates Decline to the Lowest Level in a Month

Concerns about the banking industry drove rates lower, with mortgage applications rising for the third straight week

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 22, 2023
Townhouse for sale

Catherine McQueen / Getty Images

Mortgage rates declined to their lowest level in a month last week amid concerns about the banking industry, while home loan applications rose for the third straight week.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Market Composite Index, which measures mortgage application volume, increased 3% from the previous week. Refinance applications jumped 5%, while those to purchase a home were up 2%.

The MBA indicated that the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate conforming home loan (up to $726,200) was 6.48%, down from 6.71%. It hasn’t been that low since the week ending Feb. 10.

Yields Down on Banking Turmoil

"The drop in rates was related to the recent turmoil in the banking sector, which sent Treasury yields falling," said Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist. He added that because of the dip in loan costs, "borrowers took the opportunity to act."

Economists at mortgage originator Freddie Mac have made a similar observation, noting that the 30-year rate fell last week to 6.60%. "Turbulence in the financial markets is putting significant downward pressure on rates," explained Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Freddie Mac. "Mortgage Rates Pull Back (March 16, 2023)."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description