Mortgage Rates Dip

Most mortgage rates dipped on Monday, and a small handful of averages held steady. However, the 15-year average inched slightly higher, reaching a three-week high.
The latest 30-year fixed-rate average is 7.37%. Rates vary widely across lenders, so it's always wise to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of mortgage you're in the market for.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.37%
|7.65%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|7.52%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|6.52%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.75%
|7.00%
|5/6 ARM
|7.16%
|7.30%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
The 30-year mortgage average shed a single basis point Monday, starting the week at 7.37%. That keeps it near its highest point in more than two weeks. Rates on 30-year fixed-rate loans have moved in a yo-yo pattern in the low-to-mid 7% range over the past three weeks, after swinging wildly last month. On July 6, rates surged to a 20-year high of 7.70%, but then sank to 7.17% one week later.
The 15-year average meanwhile added a basis point. Now at 6.75%, it's the 15-year average's highest level in about three weeks. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average jumped early in July, reaching an estimated 15-year peak of 7.11%. But the next week it plunged to 6.43%.
Monday's jumbo 30-year average declined by the same eighth of a point that it added Friday, returning the average to 6.52%, while the other three jumbo averages marched in place. The jumbo 30-year average notched 6.65% APY several times last month, which is estimated to be its highest mark since at least 2009.
Refinancing rates were a bit more mixed Monday. The 30-year refi average inched up 1 basis point and the 15-year refi average added 2 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average subtracted 13 basis points. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 28 basis points Monday.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021—which lowered the 30-year average to a remarkable 2.89%—mortgage rates have skyrocketed over the last two years. Major surges were seen in June 2022, October 2022, May 2023, and now July 2023, with the most recent peak for 30-year rates taking the average to what's considered to be a 20-year high. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find rates this high, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.37%
|-0.01
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|-0.07
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|-0.07
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|-0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.28%
|-0.03
|15-Year Fixed
|6.75%
|+0.01
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.06%
|No Change
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.69%
|No Change
|10/6 ARM
|7.38%
|-0.02
|7/6 ARM
|7.30%
|-0.06
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.46%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.16%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.56%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.65%
|+0.01
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.52%
|-0.07
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.54%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|-0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.59%
|No Change
|15-Year Fixed
|7.00%
|+0.02
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.88%
|-0.06
|10/6 ARM
|7.65%
|-0.02
|7/6 ARM
|7.49%
|-0.03
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.56%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.30%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.56%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on July 26, the Fed hiked rates by a widely expected 25 basis points, raising the Fed Funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that because inflation is still above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the rate-setting committee could either raise rates again or pause when it meets on September 20, depending on economic conditions.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
