National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate loans ticked down 8 basis points Tuesday, lowering the flagship average to 7.06%. It's the cheapest level we've seen since rates re-entered 7% territory on May 17, and they've remained there in the five weeks since. On May 26, the average notched what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%.

Rates on 15-year loans only inched lower Tuesday. Subtracting a minor 2 basis points, the 15-year average is down to 6.37%. Like its 30-year sibling, the 15-year average also soared in late May, but its recent notable peak remains a 15-year high of 7.03% registered last October.

Meanwhile, averages for all four jumbo loan types held firm Tuesday. The jumbo 30-year average is steady at 6.39%, which is estimated to be at least a 14-year high. The latest reading is the tenth time the jumbo 30-year average has matched that high since May 26.

Refinancing rates moved mostly in line with new purchase rates Tuesday. The 30-year refi average similarly gave up 8 basis points, while the 15-year refi average dropped 3 basis points and the jumbo 30-year refi average marched in place. The gap between the 30-year new purchase and refi averages is currently 27 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.