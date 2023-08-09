Almost Every Mortgage Average Drops for a Third Day

Rates on 30-year mortgages have sunk almost a quarter percentage point over the past three days, with the averages on almost every other loan type dropping as well. Only two jumbo averages held steady.
The latest 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average is 7.35%. Rates vary widely across lenders, so it's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of loan you're in the market for.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.35%
|7.58%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.15%
|7.52%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|6.65%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.79%
|7.00%
|5/6 ARM
|7.27%
|7.49%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
For a third consecutive day, rates on 30-year new purchase loans have dropped, accumulating a 24-basis-point decline. Tuesday's 6-point dip lowers the average to 7.35%, continuing a pattern mostly within a low-to-mid 7% range for the last three-plus weeks. Almost a month ago, 30-year rates surged to a 20-year high of 7.70%, but then plunged to 7.17% a week later.
Rates on 15-year mortgages also came down Tuesday, subtracting 15 basis points to average 6.79%. That's a 31-basis-point drop since notably breaching the 7% threshold last Thursday. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average also hit a major peak in July, climbing to an estimated 15-year high of 7.11%.
Two jumbo rate averages were the only loan types that didn't decline Tuesday. The jumbo 30-year average is holding for a third day at 6.65% after hitting an estimated 14-year high of 6.77% last week. (Daily historical jumbo averages are not available before 2009, so it's unknown what date before that saw jumbo 30-year rates reach higher than 6.77%.) The jumbo 5/6 ARM average was also flat Tuesday.
Almost all refinancing rates moved down as well on Tuesday, with the exception of both the FHA 15-year and 5/6 ARM averages climbing, in addition to no movement from the jumbo 30-year and jumbo 5/6 ARM averages. The 30-year refi average gave up 14 basis points Tuesday and the 15-year refi average lost a more minor 6 points. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates is down to a slim 23 basis points.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021—which lowered the 30-year average to a remarkable 2.89%—mortgage rates have skyrocketed over the last two years. Major surges were seen in June 2022, October 2022, May 2023, and July 2023, with the most recent peak for 30-year rates taking the average to what's considered to be a 20-year high. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find rates this high since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.35%
|-0.06
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.15%
|-0.05
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.12%
|-0.05
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.28%
|-0.08
|15-Year Fixed
|6.79%
|-0.15
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|6.94%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|-0.12
|10-Year Fixed
|6.74%
|-0.10
|10/6 ARM
|7.32%
|-0.17
|7/6 ARM
|7.34%
|-0.04
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.46%
|-0.12
|5/6 ARM
|7.27%
|-0.03
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.56%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.58%
|-0.14
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.52%
|-0.02
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.74%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.57%
|-0.06
|15-Year Fixed
|7.00%
|-0.06
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|+0.06
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|-0.12
|10-Year Fixed
|6.96%
|-0.06
|10/6 ARM
|7.67%
|-0.03
|7/6 ARM
|7.51%
|-0.04
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.56%
|-0.12
|5/6 ARM
|7.49%
|+0.08
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.56%
|No Change
Calculate monthly payments for different loan scenarios with our Mortgage Calculator.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on July 26, the Fed hiked rates by a widely expected 25 basis points, raising the fed funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that because inflation is still above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the rate-setting committee could either raise rates again or pause when it meets on Sept. 20, depending on economic conditions.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
Congressional Research Service. "Federal Reserve: Tapering of Asset Purchases," Page 1.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. "FOMC Meeting Calendar."
Federal Reserve. "Transcript of Chair Powell’s Press Conference July 26, 2023."