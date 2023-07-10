National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average dropped back 8 basis points Friday, ending the week slightly lower after bolting 40 basis points higher the previous two days. Thursday's average of 7.70% was estimated to be a 20-year high, but Friday saw the average dip to 7.64%.

Friday's 15-year mortgage rates moved lower as well, subtracting 11 basis points to return the average to 7.00%. Thursday's average of 7.11% was estimated to be a 15-year high.

Meanwhile, the jumbo 30-year average was flat, as were the other three jumbo averages. Holding at 6.65%, the jumbo 30-year average is estimated to be at its highest level since at least 2009.

Refinancing rates were more mixed Friday. The 30-year refi average shed a modest 4 basis points while the 15-year refi average climbed 3 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average held firm. Friday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 40 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May peak in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. But last week's surge raised the bar 5 basis points higher. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we've seen this week, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.