Mortgage Rates Edge Higher Again

Rates on 30-year mortgages have been in a yo-yo pattern after hitting what was estimated to be a 20-year high less than two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the 30-year average moved up modestly, alongside rate increases for most loan types.
It's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option, so be sure to compare rates regularly, no matter what type of mortgage you're in the market for.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.25%
|7.52%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|7.39%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|6.39%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.47%
|6.76%
|5/6 ARM
|7.15%
|7.25%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Rates on 30-year mortgages climbed 6 basis points Wednesday to 7.25%. The 30-year average has been bobbing up and down this month, including a surge to 7.70% roughly two weeks ago, which was estimated to be the highest average in 20 years. But rates then plunged last week to 7.17%.
Rates on 15-year fixed-rate loans moved up a minor 2 basis points Wednesday, lifting the average to 6.47%. Like its 30-year sibling, the 15-year average is sitting near last week's valley, which was 6.43%, but substantially below its July 6 peak. That reading of 7.11% is estimated to be a 15-year high.
For a third day, three of the four jumbo averages marked time, including the jumbo 30-year average holding at last week's low of 6.39%. Several times this month, jumbo 30-year rates have averaged 6.65%, which is estimated to be a high-water mark since at least 2009.
Refinancing rates were a little more mixed Wednesday than new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average only added 4 basis points, and a few averages declined. For its part, the 15-year refi average gained the same 2 basis points as its new purchase average, while the jumbo 30-year refi average was flat. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was down to 27 basis points Wednesday.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021—which lowered the 30-year average to a remarkable 2.89%—mortgage rates have skyrocketed over the last two years. Major surges were seen in June 2022, October 2022, May 2023, and now July 2023, with the most recent peak for 30-year rates taking the average to what's considered to be a 20-year high. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find rates this high, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
Important
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.25%
|+0.06
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|+0.08
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.08%
|+0.05
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.06%
|+0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|6.47%
|+0.02
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|6.94%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|+0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.41%
|+0.02
|10/6 ARM
|7.21%
|+0.04
|7/6 ARM
|7.21%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.33%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.15%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.52%
|+0.04
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.39%
|+0.11
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.48%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.47%
|+0.04
|15-Year Fixed
|6.76%
|+0.02
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.03%
|-0.03
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|+0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.66%
|+0.02
|10/6 ARM
|7.56%
|-0.02
|7/6 ARM
|7.50%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.25%
|-0.03
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
Calculate monthly payments for different loan scenarios with our Mortgage Calculator.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on June 14, the Fed paused rate hikes, keeping the fed funds rate at the current range of 5.00% to 5.25%. This was the first meeting in 15 months in which the Fed did not raise its benchmark rate. It is widely expected that the Fed will make another quarter-point increase at its meeting concluding July 26, though financial markets are currently betting that will be its last rate increase this year.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
Congressional Research Service. "Federal Reserve: Tapering of Asset Purchases," Page 1.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. "FOMC Meeting Calendar."
CME Group. CME FedWatch Tool.