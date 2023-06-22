Mortgage Rates Inch Back Up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After dropping to a five-week low Tuesday, the 30-year fixed-rate average inched back up Wednesday, gaining 6 basis points to register 7.12%. On May 26, the flagship average notched what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%. But for the last three weeks, 30-year rates have bobbed around in the lower-7% range.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed similarly Wednesday. Tacking on 7 basis points, the 15-year average is back up to 6.44%. Like its 30-year counterpart, the 15-year average also soared in late May, but not enough to surpass the 15-year high of 7.03% that it recorded in October.

Averages for all four jumbo loan types, meanwhile, were flat for a second day Wednesday. The jumbo 30-year average is holding at 6.39%, which is estimated to be at least a 14-year high. Wednesday's reading is the 11th time the jumbo 30-year average has matched that high since May 26.

Wednesday's refinancing rates generally moved in sync with new purchase rates, with the exception of the 30-year refi average bolting 18 basis points higher, and widening the gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates to 39 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.