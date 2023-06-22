Mortgage Rates Inch Back Up

Mortgage rates moved generally up Wednesday. The 30-year average reclaimed much of its previous day's drop, and averages for other fixed-rate loans also moved higher. Jumbo loans of all types held steady for a second day, however.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.12%
|7.51%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.14%
|7.48%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|6.39%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.44%
|6.67%
|5/6 ARM
|7.14%
|7.31%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
After dropping to a five-week low Tuesday, the 30-year fixed-rate average inched back up Wednesday, gaining 6 basis points to register 7.12%. On May 26, the flagship average notched what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%. But for the last three weeks, 30-year rates have bobbed around in the lower-7% range.
Rates on 15-year loans climbed similarly Wednesday. Tacking on 7 basis points, the 15-year average is back up to 6.44%. Like its 30-year counterpart, the 15-year average also soared in late May, but not enough to surpass the 15-year high of 7.03% that it recorded in October.
Averages for all four jumbo loan types, meanwhile, were flat for a second day Wednesday. The jumbo 30-year average is holding at 6.39%, which is estimated to be at least a 14-year high. Wednesday's reading is the 11th time the jumbo 30-year average has matched that high since May 26.
Wednesday's refinancing rates generally moved in sync with new purchase rates, with the exception of the 30-year refi average bolting 18 basis points higher, and widening the gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates to 39 basis points.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.
The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
Important
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.12%
|+0.06
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.14%
|+0.14
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.00%
|+0.19
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.00%
|+0.07
|15-Year Fixed
|6.44%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.35%
|+0.06
|10/6 ARM
|7.17%
|-0.08
|7/6 ARM
|7.07%
|No Change
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.33%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.14%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.31%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.51%
|+0.18
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.48%
|+0.13
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.31%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.36%
|+0.07
|15-Year Fixed
|6.67%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.59%
|+0.09
|10/6 ARM
|7.57%
|-0.06
|7/6 ARM
|7.47%
|No Change
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.31%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.31%
|No Change
Calculate monthly payments for different loan scenarios with our Mortgage Calculator.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate may also indirectly influence mortgage rates. It's set by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—which meets every six to eight weeks.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on June 14, the Fed paused rate hikes, keeping the fed funds rate at the current range of 5.00% to 5.25%. This was the first meeting in 15 months that the Fed did not raise interest rates. There is a chance that rates could go up one or two more times this year, though—Fed officials hinted that more rate hikes at future meetings could happen, with members of the FOMC projecting the fed funds rate could increase another 50 basis points before the year ends.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
Congressional Research Service. "Federal Reserve: Tapering of Asset Purchases," Page 1.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. "FOMC Meeting Calendar."
Federal Reserve. "Summary of Economic Projections."