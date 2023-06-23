National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After dropping to a five-week low Tuesday, the 30-year fixed-rate average inched back up another 2 basis points on Thursday to 7.14%. On May 26, the flagship average notched what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%. For the last three weeks, however, 30-year rates have moved up and down within the lower 7% range.

Rates on 15-year loans dropped a single basis point yesterday, moving to 6.43%. Like its 30-year counterpart, the 15-year average also soared in late May, but not enough to surpass the 15-year high of 7.03% that it recorded in October.

Rate averages for three of the four jumbo loan types remained unchanged for third day on Thursday, with the exception of the jumbo 7/6 ARM that dropped back 12 basis points. The jumbo 30-year average remains at 6.39%, which is estimated to be at least a 14-year high. Thursday's reading is the 12th time the jumbo 30-year average has matched that high since May 26.

Thursday's refinancing rates generally moved in sync with new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average moving 5 basis points higher to 7.56%, and widening the gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates to 42 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.