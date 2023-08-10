Mortgage Rates Inch Up, Halting Three-Day Slide

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - Aug. 10, 2023

By
Sabrina Karl
Full Bio
Published August 10, 2023
The words âMortgage Rates for Thursday 08.10.23â on dark blue background with housing-related graphics

Rates on 30-year mortgages climbed slightly Wednesday, putting an end to the slide that had lowered the average almost a quarter percentage point over the previous three days. Most other loan averages were up as well, though a small handful held steady.

The latest 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average is 7.39%. Because rates vary widely across lenders, it's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of loan you're in the market for.

National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
Loan Type New Purchase Refinance
30-Year Fixed 7.39% 7.64%
FHA 30-Year Fixed 7.34% 7.62%
Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 6.65% 6.65%
15-Year Fixed 6.85% 7.04%
5/6 ARM 7.27% 7.50%
National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year new purchase loans rose Wednesday, reversing course after a three-day decline had lowered the average 24 basis points. Wednesday's increase was modest—adding back 4 basis points to bring the average to 7.39%—and continues a pattern of moving mostly within a low-to-mid 7% range for close to four weeks. A little over a month ago, the 30-year average surged to 7.70%, considered a 23-year high, but then plunged to 7.17% a week later.

Rates on 15-year mortgages also climbed higher Wednesday after sliding for three days, tacking on 6 basis points to boost the average to 6.85%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average also notched a major peak in July, climbing to an estimated 15-year high of 7.11%.

All four jumbo averages were flat Wednesday. That leaves the jumbo 30-year average at 6.65% for a fourth day, after hitting an estimated 14-year high of 6.77% last week. (Daily historical jumbo averages are not available before 2009, so it's unknown what date before that saw jumbo 30-year rates reach above 6.77%.)

The 5/6 ARM average also held steady Wednesday.

Wednesday's refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average gaining 6 basis points, the 15-year refi average adding 4 points, and the jumbo 30-year refi average marching in place. The only declining refinancing averages Wednesday were for FHA 15-year and 10/6 ARM loans. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates is down to a slim 25 basis points.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021—which lowered the 30-year average to a remarkable 2.89%—mortgage rates have skyrocketed over the last two years. Major surges were seen in June 2022, October 2022, May 2023, and July 2023, with the most recent peak for 30-year rates taking the average to what's considered to be a 20-year high. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find rates this high, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.

The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.

National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
Loan Type New Purchase Rates Daily Change
30-Year Fixed 7.39% +0.04
FHA 30-Year Fixed 7.34% +0.19
VA 30-Year Fixed 7.24% +0.12
Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 6.65% No Change
20-Year Fixed 7.35% +0.07
15-Year Fixed 6.85% +0.06
FHA 15-Year Fixed 6.96% +0.02
Jumbo 15-Year Fixed 6.65% No Change
10-Year Fixed 6.80% +0.06
10/6 ARM 7.41% +0.09
7/6 ARM 7.35% +0.01
Jumbo 7/6 ARM 6.46% No Change
5/6 ARM 7.27% No Change
Jumbo 5/6 ARM 6.56% No Change
National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
Loan Type Refinance Rates Daily Change
30-Year Fixed 7.64% +0.06
FHA 30-Year Fixed 7.62% +0.10
VA 30-Year Fixed 7.79% +0.05
Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 6.65% No Change
20-Year Fixed 7.62% +0.05
15-Year Fixed 7.04% +0.04
FHA 15-Year Fixed 7.00% -0.11
Jumbo 15-Year Fixed 6.65% No Change
10-Year Fixed 7.07% +0.11
10/6 ARM 7.66% -0.01
7/6 ARM 7.51% No Change
Jumbo 7/6 ARM 6.56% No Change
5/6 ARM 7.50% +0.01
Jumbo 5/6 ARM 6.56% No Change

Calculate monthly payments for different loan scenarios with our Mortgage Calculator.

Lowest Mortgage Rates by State

The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.

What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?

Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.

Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.

But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.

The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.

At its latest meeting, which concluded on July 26, the Fed hiked rates by a widely expected 25 basis points, raising the fed funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that because inflation is still above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the rate-setting committee could either raise rates again or pause when it meets on Sept. 20, depending on economic conditions.

Methodology

The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.

For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.

