Mortgage Rates Jump by Double Digits

Mortgage rates climbed boldly Tuesday, with rate averages for almost every loan type rising by double-digit basis points. The 30-year average registered the biggest increase of all, jumping more than an eighth of a percentage point.
The latest 30-year fixed-rate average is 7.68%. Rates vary widely across lenders, so it's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of loan you're seeking.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.68%
|8.05%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.57%
|7.81%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|6.90%
|15-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|7.18%
|5/6 ARM
|7.39%
|7.46%
When Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage averages August 24, it revealed that 30-year rates had hit a 22-year high. The Freddie Mac average that week was 7.23%, its highest reading since June 2001. The average has since dipped to 7.18%.
Freddie Mac’s averages differ from the averages we publish here due to Freddie Mac calculating a weekly average that blends five previous days of rates, and which may include loans priced with discount points. In contrast, Investopedia’s averages indicate daily rate movement and only include zero-point loans.
Today's Mortgage Rate Averages: New Purchase
Rates on 30-year mortgages spiked 16 basis points Tuesday, starting the week at 7.68%. That raises the flagship average to its highest level in over a week, while still remaining an eighth of a point below the 7.80% peak it registered August 22. That historic high point was the most expensive 30-year average in 22 years.
Rates on 15-year loans moved less dramatically Tuesday, adding just 8 basis points. Still, at 7.11%, the 15-year average is now just 6 basis points shy of its 21-year high of 7.17%, which was notched two weeks ago.
After holding steady for four days, jumbo 30-year rates marched higher Tuesday, rising 13 basis points to average 6.90%. Daily jumbo averages are not available from any source before 2009, but it's fair to assume the August 22 peak of 7.02% was also the highest level seen in 20-plus years.
Only the 5/6 ARM average resisted rising Tuesday, holding steady at 7.39%.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.68%
|+0.16
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.57%
|+0.16
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.41%
|+0.11
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|+0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.55%
|+0.11
|15-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|+0.08
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.31%
|+0.08
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|+0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|7.05%
|+0.12
|10/6 ARM
|7.52%
|+0.07
|7/6 ARM
|7.45%
|+0.04
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.71%
|+0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.39%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.81%
|+0.13
Today's Mortgage Rate Averages: Refinancing
Refinancing rates climbed a bit more modestly Tuesday than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average rising a lesser 12 basis points, and the 15-year refi average only tacking on 2 basis points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates climbed an eighth of a percentage point, in line with their new purchase counterpart. The current spread between 30-year new purchase and refi rates is 37 basis points.
The only refi average not to climb Monday was the 5/6 ARM refi average, which declined 6 basis points.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|8.05%
|+0.12
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.81%
|+0.14
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.84%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|+0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.96%
|+0.11
|15-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|+0.02
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.36%
|+0.11
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|+0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|7.15%
|+0.03
|10/6 ARM
|7.77%
|+0.05
|7/6 ARM
|7.68%
|+0.04
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.81%
|+0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.46%
|-0.06
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.81%
|+0.13
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on July 26, the Fed hiked rates by a widely expected 25 basis points, raising the fed funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that because inflation is still above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the rate-setting committee could either raise rates again or pause when it meets on Sept. 20, depending on economic conditions.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
