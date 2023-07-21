Mortgage Rates Jump Higher

Mortgage rates bounded higher Thursday, with increases across every loan type taking many averages to their highest level in nine days. The 10-year and 15-year averages especially surged, each adding more than a quarter percentage point.
The latest 30-year fixed-rate average is 7.36%. But since rates vary widely across lenders, it's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of mortgage you're in the market for.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.36%
|7.64%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.19%
|7.52%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|6.52%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.73%
|6.98%
|5/6 ARM
|7.16%
|7.27%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
The 30-year mortgage average climbed for a second day Thursday, adding another 11 basis points to reach 7.36%. The flagship average has been in a yo-yo pattern this month, with a surge to 7.70% two weeks ago—which was estimated to be a 20-year high—and then a dramatic plunge to 7.17% last week. The current average is at its highest point since July 10.
Rates on 15-year loans, meanwhile, bolted 26 basis points higher Thursday, shooting the average to 6.73%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is at its highest level in nine days. But it's still more than a third of a percentage point under the 7.11% peak it reached on July 6, which is estimated to be a 15-year high.
All four jumbo averages rose an eighth of a point Thursday. That takes the jumbo 30-year average back up to 6.52%. Several times this month, jumbo 30-year rates have averaged 6.65%, which is estimated to be a high-water mark since at least 2009.
Though it did see an increase Thursday, the 5/6 ARM average was a minimal mover, tacking on a single basis point.
Thursday's refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates, with the only decliner being the 7/6 ARM average, which dipped a single basis point. The 30-year refi average gained 12 basis points, the 15-year refi average added 22 basis points, and all the jumbo refi averages moved up an eighth of a point. Thursday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 28 basis points.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021—which lowered the 30-year average to a remarkable 2.89%—mortgage rates have skyrocketed over the last two years. Major surges were seen in June 2022, October 2022, May 2023, and now July 2023, with the most recent peak for 30-year rates taking the average to what's considered to be a 20-year high. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find rates this high, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.36%
|+0.11
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.19%
|+0.08
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.17%
|+0.09
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|+0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.24%
|+0.18
|15-Year Fixed
|6.73%
|+0.26
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.01%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|+0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.67%
|+0.26
|10/6 ARM
|7.32%
|+0.11
|7/6 ARM
|7.29%
|+0.08
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.46%
|+0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.16%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.56%
|+0.13
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.64%
|+0.12
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.52%
|+0.13
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.72%
|+0.24
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|+0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.55%
|+0.08
|15-Year Fixed
|6.98%
|+0.22
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.07%
|+0.04
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.65%
|+0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.94%
|+0.28
|10/6 ARM
|7.68%
|+0.12
|7/6 ARM
|7.49%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.56%
|+0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.27%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.56%
|+0.13
Calculate monthly payments for different loan scenarios with our Mortgage Calculator.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on June 14, the Fed paused rate hikes, keeping the fed funds rate at the current range of 5.00% to 5.25%. This was the first meeting in 15 months in which the Fed did not raise its benchmark rate. It is widely expected that the Fed will make another quarter-point increase at its meeting concluding July 26, though financial markets are currently betting that will be its last rate increase this year.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
Congressional Research Service. "Federal Reserve: Tapering of Asset Purchases," Page 1.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. "FOMC Meeting Calendar."
CME Group. "CME FedWatch Tool."