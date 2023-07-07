30-Year Mortgage Rates Jump Almost a Third of a Point to Reach New 20-Year High

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After adding 8 basis points Wednesday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average surged higher Thursday. Jumping 32 additional basis points, the flagship average is now up to 7.70%, exceeding the late May high-water mark of 7.65%, which was estimated to be a 20-year high.

Rates on 15-year loans also rose dramatically Thursday, gaining 27 basis points to average 7.11%. That's enough to surpass the 7.03% peak notched last October, which was estimated to be a 15-year high.

Though their Thursday gain was more modest, jumbo 30-year rates also climbed to a new peak. Tacking on another 13 basis points to reach 6.65%, the new jumbo 30-year average is estimated to be at its highest level since at least 2009.

Refinancing rates also jumped Thursday, with the 30-year refi average rising 28 basis points to enter 8% territory. The 15-year and jumbo 30-year refi averages, meanwhile, added 18 and 13 basis points, respectively. Thursday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 38 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May peak in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. But now Thursday's surge has raised the bar 5 basis points higher. However, it's difficult to pinpoint how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we've seen this week, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.