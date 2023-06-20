Mortgage Rates Mostly Flat, Though Jumbo 30-Year Average Revisits Recent High

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average, as well as the 20-year average, marched in place Friday, while the 10-year average ticked up 2 basis points. Holding at 7.14%, the flagship 30-year average has been bobbing in a range of 7.13% to 7.26% since June 1. But as recently as May 26, the average notched what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%.

Friday's rates on 15-year loans inched up a single basis point, landing at 6.39%. Like its 30-year counterpart, the 15-year average also soared in late May. But the current average still sits well below last October's peak of 7.03%, which was a 15-year high.

Jumbo 30-year mortgage rates, meanwhile, climbed a notable eighth of a point, as did the jumbo 7/6 ARM average. The jumbo 30-year average is back up to 6.39%, which is estimated to be at least a 14-year high. It has reached that mark nine times since May 26.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans gave up 13 basis points Friday, while the 15-year refi average marked time. Like their new purchase siblings, the jumbo 30-year and jumbo 7/6 ARM refi averages rose an eighth of a point.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.