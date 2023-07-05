Mortgage Rates Remain Steady

Rates on 30-year mortgages remained relatively flat on Monday preceding the 4th of July holiday, decreasing by a single basis point. The seven preceding days' rates had climbed steadily by a total of 26 basis points. Other rate terms showed moderate upward and downward movements on Monday compared to Friday.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.30%
|7.57%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|7.55%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|6.52%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.78%
|6.89%
|5/6 ARM
|6.33%
|6.43%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
After lurching forward by 26 basis points over the preceding seven business days, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate receded slightly on Monday to 7.30%. In late May, the 30-year average climbed to 7.65%, estimated to be a 20-year high. However, the average has remained well below that peak, largely moving within the lower-7% range during much of June, which saw a low point of 7.07%.
Rates on 15-year loans tacked on a few basis points on Monday, raising the average to 6.78%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average surged in late May, climbing to 6.70%. But that wasn't enough to surpass the average's 15-year high of 7.03%, which was notched in October.
The jumbo 15-year average, meanwhile, marched in place on Monday to remain at 6.39%, after hitting a peak of 6.52% late last month month.
Most refinancing rates also retreated on Monday, with the 30-year refi average shedding 9 basis points and the jumbo 30-year refi average dropping 13 points. The 15-year refi average also lost ground, dropping 2 basis points. Monday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 27 basis points.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.
The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to pinpoint how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
Important
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.30%
|-0.01
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|-0.19
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.13%
|-0.06
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.14%
|-0.03
|15-Year Fixed
|6.78%
|+0.02
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|+0.08
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|-0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.72%
|+0.01
|10/6 ARM
|7.26%
|+0.01
|7/6 ARM
|7.13%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.33%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.21%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.57%
|-0.09
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.55%
|-0.10
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.33%
|-0.05
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.52%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.45%
|-0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|6.89%
|-0.02
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.15%
|+0.04
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|-0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.88%
|-0.04
|10/6 ARM
|7.68%
|+0.06
|7/6 ARM
|7.49%
|-0.02
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.31%
|-0.04
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on June 14, the Fed paused rate hikes, keeping the fed funds rate at the current range of 5.00% to 5.25%. This was the first meeting in 15 months in which the Fed did not raise interest rates. There is a chance that rates could go up one or two more times this year, though, with members of the FOMC projecting the fed funds rate could increase another 50 basis points before the year ends.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
