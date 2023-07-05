Mortgage Rates Remain Steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After lurching forward by 26 basis points over the preceding seven business days, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate receded slightly on Monday to 7.30%. In late May, the 30-year average climbed to 7.65%, estimated to be a 20-year high. However, the average has remained well below that peak, largely moving within the lower-7% range during much of June, which saw a low point of 7.07%.

Rates on 15-year loans tacked on a few basis points on Monday, raising the average to 6.78%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average surged in late May, climbing to 6.70%. But that wasn't enough to surpass the average's 15-year high of 7.03%, which was notched in October.

The jumbo 15-year average, meanwhile, marched in place on Monday to remain at 6.39%, after hitting a peak of 6.52% late last month month.

Most refinancing rates also retreated on Monday, with the 30-year refi average shedding 9 basis points and the jumbo 30-year refi average dropping 13 points. The 15-year refi average also lost ground, dropping 2 basis points. Monday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 27 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to pinpoint how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.