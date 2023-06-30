Mortgage Rates Surge Near the End of June

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After registering a five-week low early last week, 30-year mortgage rates continued to tack on a small number of basis points every day this week. This culminated in an 11-basis-point gain on Thursday, which has now raised the average 26 basis points over seven days, reaching to 7.32%. In late May, the 30-year average climbed to 7.65%, estimated to be a 20-year high. But the average has mostly wavered in lower-7% territory after retreating from that peak.

Rates on 15-year loans gained 16 basis points Thursday, raising the average to 6.73%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average surged in late May, climbing to 6.70%. But that wasn't enough to surpass the average's 15-year high of 7.03%, which was notched in October.

Thursday's jumbo 30-year average, meanwhile, exceeded its previous high-water mark of 6.39%, reaching a new 14-year high. Rising 13 basis points Thursday, the average has hit 6.52% for the first time this month.

Most refinancing rates also experienced big gains Thursday, with the 30-year refi average adding 25 basis points and the jumbo 30-year refi average gaining 13 points. The 15-year refi average also rose, adding a 12 basis points. Thursday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 41 basis points, matching the largest gap since May 17.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to pinpoint how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.