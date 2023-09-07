Mortgage Rates Surge, Returning to 22-Year Highs

After a two-week dip, 30-year mortgage rates have surged back to match their most expensive level since 2001. Rates rose for most other loan types as well, with just a few averages remaining flat.
The latest 30-year fixed-rate average is 7.80%. Because rates vary widely across lenders, it's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of loan you're in the market for.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.80%
|8.17%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.67%
|7.87%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|6.90%
|15-Year Fixed
|7.14%
|7.20%
|5/6 ARM
|7.41%
|7.47%
Today's Mortgage Rate Averages: New Purchase
Rates on 30-year mortgages piled on Wednesday, climbing another 12 basis points after jumping 16 points the day before. That raises the flagship average back to 7.80%—matching the 22-year peak it registered Aug. 22.
Important
When Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage averages Aug. 24, it revealed that 30-year rates had hit a 22-year high. The Freddie Mac average that week was 7.23%, its highest reading since June 2001. The average has since dipped to 7.12%.
Freddie Mac’s averages differ from the averages we publish here due to Freddie Mac calculating a weekly average that blends five previous days of rates, and which may include loans priced with discount points. In contrast, Investopedia’s averages indicate daily rate movement and only include zero-point loans.
Rates on 15-year loans only tacked on 3 basis points Wednesday. Still, the 7.14% average is now just a few basis points below its 21-year high of 7.17%, which was also notched two weeks ago.
Jumbo 30-year and 15-year rates were flat Wednesday, both holding at the same average of 6.90%. Daily jumbo averages are not available before 2009, but it's fair to assume Aug. 22's jumbo 30-year peak of 7.02% was also the priciest level reached in 20-plus years.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.80%
|+0.12
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.67%
|+0.10
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.71%
|+0.30
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.69%
|+0.14
|15-Year Fixed
|7.14%
|+0.03
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.30%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|+0.06
|10/6 ARM
|7.57%
|+0.05
|7/6 ARM
|7.58%
|+0.13
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.83%
|+0.12
|5/6 ARM
|7.41%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.81%
|No Change
Today's Mortgage Rate Averages: Refinancing
Refinancing rates moved roughly in line with new purchase rates Wednesday. The 30-year refi average rose an identical 12 basis points, keeping the spread between 30-year new purchase and refi rates at 37 basis points. The 15-year refi average meanwhile added just 2 basis points while jumbo 30-year refi rates marked time.
The only refi average to decline Wednesday was for FHA 15-year loans, with the refi average shedding 4 basis points.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|8.17%
|+0.12
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.87%
|+0.06
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.91%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|8.01%
|+0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|7.20%
|+0.02
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.32%
|-0.04
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|+0.03
|10/6 ARM
|7.81%
|+0.04
|7/6 ARM
|7.74%
|+0.06
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.94%
|+0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.47%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.81%
|No Change
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on July 26, the Fed hiked rates by a widely expected 25 basis points, raising the fed funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that because inflation is still above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the rate-setting committee could either raise rates again or pause when it meets on Sept. 20, depending on economic conditions.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
