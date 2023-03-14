Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 14, 2023: Rates Dip Further

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages added another decline Monday after sinking significantly Friday. Monday's average subtracted another seven basis points, creating a 36 basis point drop over just two days and reducing the average to 6.89%. It's the lowest level seen since Feb. 15. The average is sitting between the five-month low of 6.11% registered in early February and the historic 20-year peak of 7.58% notched in October.

The 15-year mortgage average dropped similarly, shedding nine basis points to rest at 6.16%. The 15-year average had climbed to 6.54% on March 2, a high since early November. Compared to the 15-year peak of 7.03% in October, the 15-year average is currently 87 basis points lower.

After holding at a four-month high for more than a week, Jumbo 30-year rates finally made a move Friday, but are now again marching in place. Monday's 6.02% average is just a quarter point below October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved more substantially than new purchase rates for 30-year loans, with the 30-year refi average declining a notable 13 basis points. For 15-year and Jumbo 30-year refi loans, movement was identical to new purchase loans, with the 15-year average dipping nine points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 30 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.