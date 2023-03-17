Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 16, 2023: Rates Drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages returned to their recent downward trend, after a one-day climb took them slightly higher. Wednesday saw the flagship average decline 13 basis points, landing at a one-month low of 6.84%. Rates are currently sitting between the five-month valley of 6.11% enjoyed in early February and the historic 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October.

Rates on 15-year loans dropped even further, sinking almost two-tenths of a point Wednesday. Now down to 6.06%, the 15-year average is still well above the 5.23% low point registered in early February, but is almost a full percentage point cheaper than October's 15-year peak of 7.03%.

Rates on Jumbo 30-year loans meanwhile dipped further below 6%, subtracting 13 basis points to rest at 5.77%. That's the lowest average since mid-February, and is a full half point under the 12-year high of 6.27% seen in October.

Refinancing rates moved essentially in step with new purchase rates Wednesday. The 30-year refi average gave up 18 basis points, the 15-year refi average dropped 19 points, and Jumbo 30-year rates came down 13 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 34 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.