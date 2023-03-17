Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 17, 2023: Rates Waver

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages held at their slightly lower levels Thursday, declining another basis point to average 6.83%. It's their cheapest price since Valentine's Day. The current average is sitting between the five-month valley of 6.11% enjoyed in early February and October's historic 20-year peak of 7.58%.

The 15-year average dropped a little more Thursday, though its four basis point decline was still modest. Down to 6.02%, the 15-year average is now more than a full percentage point below the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October, but still well above the 5.23% low point registered in early February.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marched in place Thursday, holding at 5.77%. It's the lowest average since mid-February, and is a full half point under October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Thursday's refinancing rates generally mirrored the new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average adding a single basis point, the 15-year refi average subtracting a point, and Jumbo 30-year rates flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 36 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.