The 6 Most Affordable Life Insurance of 2021

Best Overall: Principal

Principal

Principal earned our top spot for several reasons. In addition to being one of the most affordable and convenient options, the company’s history, reputation, and financial strength make it a solid choice. Principal also shines with customer service and has fewer complaints than the industry average. The company ranked high for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study.

Pros Online quotes for term life insurance

High levels of customer satisfaction

Survivorship universal life available Cons No whole life insurance

No option for 40-year term

Limited customer service hours

Principal earned our top ranking because of its affordable premiums, company reputation, customer service, and overall satisfaction. Founded in 1979, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company offers insurance and retirement products for individuals and companies. Principal has an A+ rating from AM Best and scored 0.17 on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2019 complaint index, well below the industry average of 1.0.

Principal sells life insurance policies including term, universal, and survivorship, but doesn't currently offer a whole life policy. You may convert your term life insurance to a permanent policy without proof of insurability. The company also allows you to tailor your policy with several rider options. If you need other financial products, like a Roth IRA or annuity, Principal has those, as well.

You can get a quick online quote for term life insurance, but you will have to speak with an agent by phone or in person to apply. Once you have insurance, you can manage your policy online or contact Principal’s support team by phone or email.

A healthy 35-year-old woman may spend around $13 per month for a 20-year, $250,000 term life insurance policy. For a 50-year-old woman, the price for the same term and death benefits may be approximately $34 per month.

Read the full review: Principal Life Insurance