The 6 Most Affordable Life Insurance of 2021

Company Why We Picked It Standout Feature Principal Best Overall Affordable policies with excellent customer service and overall satisfaction Legal & General America Best Term Policies Term policies up to 40 years with the ability to convert to permanent up to age 70 Protective Best for Young Adults Low premiums for young, healthy applicants Mutual of Omaha Best for Seniors Permanent coverage for senior applicants up to 85-years-old State Farm Best for Customer Service Top-ranked customer service Bestow Best for No Medical Exam No medical exam for all applicants

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Affordable Life Insurance

What Does Affordable Life Insurance Include?

Affordable life insurance is a policy that offers protection at a price that works for your budget. Our roundup features term life insurance because these policies offer the most coverage for the lowest premiums. Typically, the younger and healthier you are, the cheaper your life insurance premiums may be. Depending on the company, you may have access to an array of life insurance policy options. Your life insurance may also have built-in riders to customize your coverage, like a waiver of premium for disability or accelerated death benefits for terminal illnesses. If your policy doesn't automatically include the riders you want, it may be possible to add it for an additional fee.

What Are the Three Types of Life Insurance?

There are three life insurance types: term life, whole life, and universal life insurance. The simplest type of life insurance, term life insurance, pays a death benefit if you die during the policy term, and the term typically lasts from one to 30 years.﻿﻿﻿

There are also two types of permanent life insurance, whole life and universal life, with cash and investment features. These policies don’t expire after a specific term, and the most significant difference between whole life insurance and universal life insurance are the premiums. While whole life has fixed premiums throughout the policy, universal life may have more flexibility.

What Is the Cheapest Form of Life Insurance?

Term life insurance is typically the cheapest form of life insurance because it has no cash value and only covers you for a specific number of years. Once a term life insurance policy ends, you will no longer have coverage, and if you pass away after the term ends, your beneficiary won’t receive a payout.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Whole life insurance is the most expensive because it has an investment or savings feature and covers you for life as long as you keep paying the premiums. You may also borrow money from the cash value of your whole life insurance policy.

What Does Affordable Life Insurance Cost?

Younger, healthier applicants may qualify for the most competitive premiums. Our research shows a healthy, non-smoking, 35-year-old woman could spend less than $13 to almost $25 per month for a 20-year, $250,000 term life insurance policy. A 50-year-old woman may pay anywhere from around $35 to $52 per month for the same term length and death benefit.

How We Chose the Most Affordable Life Insurance

It’s not easy to find an affordable life insurance policy. Depending on your family's needs, it may be challenging to secure the right amount of coverage with premiums you can afford. To create our list, we researched 15 of the top life insurance companies. We looked at each company's history, reputation, and financial strength. Next, we compared the cost of premiums, coverage, unique features, and customer service. We also considered each company's level of convenience, including whether it's possible to get a quick quote and apply for a policy online.