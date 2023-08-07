Most Recent Grads Would Reconsider What They Studied for Better ROI

Current high school students are thinking more strategically about their college education than their predecessors, according to a survey from Fidelity Investments, but do they know enough to make the right decisions?

Key Takeaways Seven-in-10 recent college graduates said they would reconsider what they studied in college to get a better return on their investment (ROI).

Students today value better employment opportunities and the possibility of a high-paying job over in-depth knowledge in a specific field.

More than half of students say they won’t be able to afford college without financial aid, and more than one-third don’t know how long it will take to pay back college loans.

Tomorrow's Students Prioritize Employment Opportunities, Earnings Potential

Seven-in-10 current high school students say their desired job will determine whether they attend a four-year university, according to Fidelity Investments' 2023 College Savings and Student Debt Study, which analyzes attitudes, behaviors, and expectations about higher education among current high school students and recent college graduates.

For comparison, a similar proportion of recent college graduates said they would reconsider what they studied in college to get a better return on their investment.

The data suggests students today value better employment opportunities and the possibility of a high-paying job over in-depth knowledge in a specific field.

“The next generation of students are applying to college at a time when they’re consumed by conversations about the student debt crisis, inflation, and even job security,” said Tony Durkan, vice president, head of 529 college savings at Fidelity Investments. “Hope is not part of their strategy, so it’s no wonder we are seeing them breaking stereotypes and using their college choices to secure a more purpose-driven college journey."

Financial Knowledge Needs Improvement

According to research from the National Student Clearinghouse, postsecondary enrollment has fallen steadily since the onset of the pandemic, with Spring 2023 enrollment 6% below Spring 2020. Yet two-thirds of students surveyed by Fidelity felt that college was worth the cost, with three-fourths believing that a college degree will yield a higher-paying career.

Though tomorrow's college students have ROI top of mind, Fidelity found most lack the financial knowledge necessary to make the best decisions. A quarter of high school students think one year of college costs $5,000 or less. And while 63% say they are better prepared to pay for college than their parents were, more than half don't know how much of their education they'll be expected to pay for themselves.

Paying for Higher Education Still a Struggle

Two out of three recent college graduates taking advantage of the federal student loan repayment pause have no idea how they will begin repaying their loans in October when the emergency pause ends. Furthermore, two-thirds of recent grads with student loan debt say their debt prevents them from saving for retirement, getting married, and buying a home.

With improved financial literacy and planning—and more affordable loan repayment options—the next generation of college students may be able to avoid the burden of massive student loan debt that weighs on their predecessors.