Mother’s Day Cards, Jewelry Cost 10% More This Year

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re planning on getting mom something special like flowers, jewelry or a card, expect to pay more for them this year, thanks to inflation.

Overall, inflation caused prices to rise 0.4% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Greeting Cards and Jewelry Pricier This Mother’s Day

According to an analysis of the latest inflation data by Investopedia, stationery supplies and greeting cards are 9.7% more expensive than last year, while jewelry is 9.9% pricier. According to the latest data from the Diamond Price Index, a one-carat diamond costs about $5,248.

Both are above the overall year-over-year inflation rate of 4.9%. However, prices for stationery supplies did drop slightly from earlier in the year, declining 1% from February to March, and 0.2% from March to April.

Flowers For Mom Will Be More Expensive

If you’re going to give mom indoor plants or flowers, expect to pay more for those as well. Indoor plants and flowers are 4.4% more expensive compared to 2022, according to Investopedia’s analysis.

However, the price of flowers dropped 4.3% from March to April, after increasing steadily since January. According to data from the USDA, the average retail price for a dozen hybrid tea roses at grocery stores in April was $12.62.



Getting mom her favorite makeup, bottle of perfume, or other cosmetics will cost you more too, as they also increased in price this year. At only a 5.1% price hike though, that’s about half the increase you can expect to see for cards and jewelry.

Methodology

All percent changes in prices were taken from the April 2022 and 2023 data of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. Price changes were for the series: Stationery, stationery supplies, gift wrap, jewelry, indoor plants and flowers, cosmetics, perfume, bath, nail preparations and implements, and women’s apparel.

Pricing data reflects average retail price for greeting cards, diamond price per carat, bunched dozen hybrid tea roses, lipstick, and women's denim jeans. Greeting card price data is from the Greeting Card Association, diamond price data from DiamondSearchEngine, hybrid tea rose price data from the USDA Market News Retail Dataset, and lipstick price data from Edited. All prices have been adjusted for inflation to reflect April 2023 prices with the BLS Consumer Price Index for all items.

