Mother’s Day Cards, Jewelry Cost 10% More This Year

Mother’s Day shoppers can expect price increases for flowers and cosmetics too

By
Hiranmayi Srinivasan
Hiranmayi Srinivasan
Full Bio
Hiranmayi Srinivasan is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. She has covered personal finance topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, and economic news at Dotdash Meredith since 2021, and has experience working in digital and broadcast newsrooms.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 11, 2023
Mother's Day

Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re planning on getting mom something special like flowers, jewelry or a card, expect to pay more for them this year, thanks to inflation.

Overall, inflation caused prices to rise 0.4% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Greeting Cards and Jewelry Pricier This Mother’s Day

According to an analysis of the latest inflation data by Investopedia, stationery supplies and greeting cards are 9.7% more expensive than last year, while jewelry is 9.9% pricier. According to the latest data from the Diamond Price Index, a one-carat diamond costs about $5,248.

Both are above the overall year-over-year inflation rate of 4.9%. However, prices for stationery supplies did drop slightly from earlier in the year, declining 1% from February to March, and 0.2% from March to April.

Flowers For Mom Will Be More Expensive

If you’re going to give mom indoor plants or flowers, expect to pay more for those as well. Indoor plants and flowers are 4.4% more expensive compared to 2022, according to Investopedia’s analysis. 

However, the price of flowers dropped 4.3% from March to April, after increasing steadily since January. According to data from the USDA, the average retail price for a dozen hybrid tea roses at grocery stores in April was $12.62.

Getting mom her favorite makeup, bottle of perfume, or other cosmetics will cost you more too, as they also increased in price this year. At only a 5.1% price hike though, that’s about half the increase you can expect to see for cards and jewelry. 

Methodology

All percent changes in prices were taken from the April 2022 and 2023 data of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. Price changes were for the series: Stationery, stationery supplies, gift wrap, jewelry, indoor plants and flowers, cosmetics, perfume, bath, nail preparations and implements, and women’s apparel.

Pricing data reflects average retail price for greeting cards, diamond price per carat, bunched dozen hybrid tea roses, lipstick, and women's denim jeans. Greeting card price data is from the Greeting Card Association, diamond price data from DiamondSearchEngine, hybrid tea rose price data from the USDA Market News Retail Dataset, and lipstick price data from Edited. All prices have been adjusted for inflation to reflect April 2023 prices with the BLS Consumer Price Index for all items.

Research and analysis by
Adrian Nesta
Adrian Nesta, Research Analyst on the Data Journalism team at Dotdash

Adrian Nesta is a Senior Data Reporter on the Data Journalism team at Dotdash, the digital publisher that owns and operates Investopedia. His work includes data collection, cleaning, analysis, and visualization for stories in the data journalism portfolio across every vertical at Dotdash.

Learn about our editorial policies
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Consumer Price Index."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description