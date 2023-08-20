Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Think Credit Cards Make Managing Finances Challenging

Credit cards make it challenging for three in four (73%) of Americans to manage their finances as balances creep up and interest rates rise, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll.

Key Takeaways Credit card debt in the U.S. is at its highest level ever, recently crossing the $1 trillion mark.

Nearly three quarters of consumers say that credit cards make their finances more challenging.

Other research reveals that the majority of consumers regularly revolve credit card debt.

The survey was commissioned by Affirm (AFRM), a payment network that’s an alternative to using credit cards. But, recent reports do support the notion that Americans are heading into one of their most challenging periods of credit card debt on record.

Total U.S. credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, after an increase of $45 billion between April and June of this year alone, the New York Federal Reserve announced last week. As the cost of goods, utilities, insurance, and many other expenses have increased dramatically over the last year, people rely on credit to bridge the budget gaps.

Also revealed in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, more than half (51%) of U.S. credit card customers say they revolve balances on their credit cards. Ideally, using cards and paying them off in full is the best way to maximize credit cards and build strong credit, but that’s not happening for the majority of cardholders.

Paying down substantial portions of outstanding credit card debt is one of the best ways to rapidly improve your credit score.

Given these recent findings, it’s no surprise that nearly eight in 10 (79%) in the OnePoll survey of 2000 Americans admitted that they could be doing a better job managing their credit card accounts.

Because of inflation and expenses stretching their budgets, however, respondents say they have had to rely on alternative forms of payments, including buy now, pay later (48%) and credit cards (41%); only 28% said they could use just cash to cover their expenses.

Despite climbing credit card balances, 68% of Americans surveyed said they were able to focus on saving more in the first half of this year. In fact, the U.S. personal savings rate reached 4.3% in June, up from 2.7% from the previous year.

And since the rising Fed rate has also driven up interest rates in savings accounts, earnings can help people grow their emergency funds so that they can rely less on credit.

