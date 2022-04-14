Musk Bids $43 Billion to Take Twitter (TWTR) Private

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), has made an unsolicited $43 billion bid to take Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) private. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk indicates that he proposes to pay $54.20 in cash per share. After closing at $45.85 on April 13, 2022, Twitter initially surged to around $50 in pre-market trading before the open on April 14, then settled back to about $48.

Musk disclosed a roughly 9% stake in Twitter on April 4. Twitter indicates that its board of directors will review the proposal and make a response that is in the best interests of "all Twitter stockholders."

Key Takeways Elon Musk has made a $43 billion cash bid to acquire all shares of Twitter (TWTR) and take it private.

Musk already has a stake of about 9% in Twitter.

Whether he can raise the cash and whether Twitter will accept his offer are open questions.

Musk has been critical of Twitter on various issues, mainly censorship.

Musk vs. Twitter

Musk has been a very active user of Twitter, with over 80 million followers. He also been vocal about changes that he wants to see at Twitter, which offered him a board seat after his stake was revealed.

In particular, Musk has criticized Twitter about its exercise of censorship. In a letter to Twitter's board that presents details about his offer, Musk said that Twitter: "will neither thrive nor serve [its free speech] societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

Musk also stated: "If the deal doesn't work, given that I don't have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

Raising the Cash

With an estimated net worth of about $260 billion, Musk has more than sufficient personal resources to acquire Twitter, which has a market capitalization of about $37 billion. However, much of his wealth is tied up in Tesla stock. As a result, he probably will have to sell Tesla shares or borrow to raise the $43 billion that he is bidding for Twitter.

Moreover, given that Twitter has traded over $70 in the past 52 weeks, it is possible that its board will consider Musk's offer of $54.20 to be too low.

