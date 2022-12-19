Musk to Twitter: 'Do You Like Me? Y/N?'

Twitter owner Elon Musk got a resounding yes to his "poll'' asking users if he should step down as CEO, in which he promised to accept their verdict.

While he hasn't commented publicly on the result, Musk tweeted late yesterday, "...be careful what you wish for, you just might get it,'' then followed up with this tweet: "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it."

Key Takeaways About 58% of Twitter users polled believe that owner Elon Musk should step down from his leadership role at the company.

Musk has already said he will appoint a new Twitter CEO but has not provided a timeline.

In under two months of leadership, Musk has fired roughly half of Twitter employees and prompted many advertisers to flee.

Shareholders of Tesla have grown frustrated about Musk's lack of attention to the car manufacturer.

The two months since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion have been marked by chaos and the threat of an advertiser exodus as Musk fired about half of Twitter's staff, including some top executives, while implementing new, confusing policies and reversing others, amid unpredictable proclamations about content moderation and other issues.

Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who had written critically about Musk late last week, drawing ire and threats of European sanctions over free speech concerns. Many of those accounts were reinstated on Saturday following another poll seeking user opinions on the matter. With many former Twitter executives gone from the company, it's not immediately clear who would take over leadership from Musk and when such a transition would take place. Musk also commented on this question, tweeting: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."



Musk polled Twitter accounts via tweet on Dec. 18, asking whether he should "step down as head" of the company and promising to abide by the results. Of the more than 17 million votes cast before the poll closed, 58% were in favor of Musk giving up his CEO position. Musk has previously said he wouldn't be chief executive of Twitter for long and that he intended to appoint a new leader.

Shareholders of electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla Inc. (TSLA), where Musk is also CEO, have been critical of the world's second-richest person over what some describe as a lack of focus on the carmaker during this period. Tesla stock has shed more than half of its value in the last year. It climbed early on Monday following news of the Twitter poll but was down nearly 2% as of 12:25 p.m. New York time.