Napco Shares Tumble After Accounting Errors in Earnings Reports

Shares of security firm Napco (NSSC) lost more than 40% of their value in Monday trading after the company said accounting errors would require restatement of its last three quarters of earnings.

Napco expects fourth-quarter net sales to hit a record $44.7 million when it reports fourth-quarter earnings around Aug. 28.

Napco raised its quarterly dividend by 28% for the fourth quarter.

Napco plans to release its fourth-quarter and fiscal year-end results around Aug. 28 and estimates equipment revenue for the quarter of $28.6 million, services revenue of $16.1 million, and total net sales of $44.7 million—which would be a fourth-quarter record. Net income for the quarter is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $11 million.

But shares of Napco tumbled after management said that accounting errors meant that its previous three fiscal quarters would be restated.

"The company has determined that a material weakness existed in the company's internal controls over financial reporting," Napco management said in a news release Friday.



Napco said it was revising its net sales lower in the first, second, and third quarters of fiscal 2023 by a total of $9.5 million. Monday's slump in the company's stock price means that it is now down 17% year-to-date. Meanwhile, an increase of 28% to 8 cents was announced for the company's quarterly dividend, payable on Sept. 22.

An analyst at investment firm William Blair downgraded the stock, saying, "The issue is easily explainable; however, given the fact that management sold shares during this period, we believe the optics are bad. As such, management’s credibility will likely take a hit, and we believe it will take several quarters for the company to regain investor confidence."

