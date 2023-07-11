Nasdaq 100 Rebalancing Coming on July 24

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 11, 2023
Nasdaq

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The Nasdaq 100 Index will undergo a “Special Rebalance” prior to the market open on Monday, July 24.
  • The rebalance could bring down the weighting of the top stocks in the index.
  • The Nasdaq said the change will not involve adding or subtracting any of the securities listed.

A shakeup is coming to the Nasdaq 100 later this month.

Nasdaq said that the index will undergo a “Special Rebalance,” which will take effect prior to the market open on July 24.

The exchange said that a rebalance can occur “to address overconcentration in the index by redistributing the weights.” It pointed out that the index is typically reconstituted each year in December, “with additional rebalancing opportunities each quarter."

Currently, the five largest stocks in the Nasdaq 100—Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN)—make up close to 47% of the index, and this change could bring their weight down closer to 38.5%, based on Nasdaq 100 methodology. The Nasdaq said that the rebalance will not involve adding or subtracting any of the securities listed.

The Nasdaq said the changes will be based on the index securities and shares outstanding as of July 3, and the index share announcements and pro-forma file release will be on July 14. 

Nasdaq-100 5-year

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Nasdaq. "Nasdaq-100 Index Special Rebalance to be Effective July 24, 2023."

  2. Nasdaq. “Nasdaq 100 Index.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description