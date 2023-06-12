Nasdaq Buys Adenza From Thoma Bravo in Its Biggest Purchase Ever

Published June 12, 2023
Nasdaq

Key Takeaways

  • Nasdaq agreed to pay $10.5 billion for software firm Adenza, owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
  • Thoma Bravo will receive $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million Nasdaq shares.
  • The deal expands the Nasdaq's reach into fintech.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is expanding its reach into financial technology by purchasing software firm Adenza, owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, in its biggest-ever deal yet. Shares dropped on Monday morning following the news.

The exchange announced it was paying $10.5 billion in cash and stock for Adenza, which provides risk management and regulatory software for the financial industry.

Nasdaq said that Thoma Bravo will receive $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares, giving the company a 14.9% stake in the exchange. In addition, Thoma Bravo Managing Partner Holden Spaht is expected to be appointed to the Nasdaq board, which will be expanded to 12 members.

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman called the move an “exceptional opportunity” that “enhances Nasdaq’s position at the heart of the global financial system.” Tal Cohen, the Nasdaq’s president of marketing platforms, added that since the implementation of Dodd-Frank rules in 2010, banks have increased their compliance costs by more than $50 billion per year. He noted that with Adenza, “we will have a more complete suite of essential software and technology solutions that make managing risks and complying with regulations simpler and more efficient for our clients.”

Nasdaq said it expects the transaction to close within the next six to nine months.

Shares of Nasdaq were down 12% as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, and were trading at their lows for the year. 

Nasdaq YTD

YCharts
