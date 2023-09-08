Nasdaq Exchange Gets Permission for First-Ever AI-Powered Order Type

Key Takeaways The Securities and Exchange Commission has authorized Nasdaq to launch the first-ever AI-powered order type.

Dynamic Midpoint Extended Life Order (M-ELO) will use AI to "adjust dynamically to real-time market conditions," enhancing liquidity and execution, according to the exchange.

Nasdaq implemented predictive AI in its U.S. options markets earlier this year.

Artificial intelligence is coming to orders at the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) said Friday the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given it permission to launch the first-ever exchange AI-powered order type, called Dynamic Midpoint Extended Life Order (M-ELO).

The exchange indicated the M-ELO will leverage AI to provide real-time changes to holding periods for participants, “which is set to improve fill rates and reduce market impact.”

The Nasdaq argued that M-ELO will enhance both liquidity and execution, which are usually considered mutually exclusive. It said M-ELO will be able to do that by “adjusting dynamically to real-time market conditions.”

The exchange indicated the move was in keeping with its commitment to modernizing markets.

Nasdaq pointed out that it has already embraced the new technology, implementing predictive AI in its U.S. options markets earlier this year. That decision was designed to “improve overall efficiency and provide strike lists more aligned to market and client demand across all six of Nasdaq’s U.S. options exchanges.”

Shares of Nasdaq were lower today, and they’re down for 2023.

