National Debt Relief Review

Our Take
National Debt Relief is a highly rated debt relief company that offers a free consultation with debt counselors who can help. Founded in 2009, this firm helps consumers settle debt for less than they owe. In our independent comparison of debt relief companies, National Debt Relief earned the highest ranking as "best overall."
- Pros & Cons
- Key Takeaways
- Company Overview
No upfront settlement fees
Free consultation can help you compare your options
Client portal lets you track your progress in real time
Highly rated and accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Fees can run as high as 25% of your settled debt
No mobile app available with the program
- National Debt Relief aims to help consumers settle their debts for less than they owe, saving them time and money in the process.
- No upfront fees are required. You only pay when you get results.
- A free consultation can help you decide if debt settlement is right for you.
- Get help settling credit card debt, medical debt, personal loans, payday loan debt, and even private student loans.
Founded in 2009, National Debt Relief has become one of the most respected and highly rated debt relief companies in the United States. While the company is headquartered in New York City, National Debt Relief manages most aspects of its program over the phone or online. Fortunately, customers can access an online client portal to oversee their debt settlement plan and track their progress at any time.
- Year Founded 2009
- Program Length As little as 24 to 48 months
- Fee Schedule 15% to 25% of settled debts
- Customer Service Telephone and email
- Phone Number 800-300-9550
- Official Website www.NationalDebtRelief.com
National Debt Relief is a company that offers relief through a process known as debt settlement, which aims to help consumers get out of debt. With debt settlement, you'll set aside an amount of money in a savings account each month until you're able to "settle" your debts for less than you owe.
You'll pay National Debt Relief a percentage of the debts they settle, but only after you get results. This company claims that, even after accounting for their fees, customers save between 30% to 50% of their original debt by the time the process is complete.
A free consultation can help you decide if debt settlement is right for you.
Debt settlement can cause damage to your credit score since you'll stop making payments on your debts during your program. Make sure you understand the advantages and disadvantages of debt settlement before you proceed.
Pros Explained
- No upfront settlement fees: With National Debt Relief, you only pay when you get results. Fees are charged as a percentage of debt that is settled, and only after the negotiation is completed.
- Free consultation can help you compare your options: You can call National Debt Relief to speak with a debt counselor for free. This consultation gives you the chance to ask questions and find out if debt settlement is right for you.
- Client portal lets you track your progress in real time: Unlike some other debt relief firms, National Debt Relief has an online client portal that lets you oversee your program and track your debt settlement process at any time of the day or night.
- Highly rated and accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB): Not all debt relief companies are accredited by the BBB, yet National Debt Relief is accredited with a rating of A+.
Cons Explained
- Fees can run as high as 25% of your settled debt: Some of the debt relief companies we independently studied charge fees at a lower percentage than National Debt Relief.
- No mobile app available with the program: While National Debt Relief does have an online client portal, this debt relief company doesn't offer a mobile app that lets you track your debt settlement program on the go.
Types of Debt Addressed
National Debt Relief aims to help consumers pay off unsecured debt, which includes any type of debt that is not secured by collateral. Fortunately, this company has a debt qualifications page on their website where they explain which debts do and do not qualify. The main types of debt they address are highlighted below.
Credit card debt
If you have credit card debt on a traditional credit card or a store credit card, National Debt Relief can help you settle for less than you owe. This applies to major credit cards like American Express, Visa, or Discover as well as co-branded cards from retailers like Kohl's or Sears.
Personal loans and payday loans
You can also negotiate and settle any personal debt you have, including personal loans from a bank or online lender or even payday loans. Installment loans can also qualify.
Business debts
Business debts can also be negotiated and settled for less than you owe now. National Debt Relief says these loans must be unsecured, and they prefer to help negotiate debts for businesses that are already closed.
Unpaid medical bills
National Debt Relief can also help you pay less than you owe toward your medical bills. Negotiations can be successfully completed with doctor's offices, hospitals, and other medical providers.
Back rent
If you're behind on your rent, you may be able to negotiate the amount you owe in arrears. However, you can only negotiate this debt if you are no longer a resident.
Private student loans
You may also be able to settle debt tied to private student loans for less than your total balance. Note that federal student loans do not qualify for debt settlement.
You can bundle more than one type of debt into a debt settlement plan. If you have credit card debt, medical bills, and business debts, for example, National Debt Relief can help you settle them all during your program.
Client Onboarding
Getting started with National Debt Relief requires you to call in for a free consultation. During this conversation with a debt counselor, you can talk over your situation and your finances, then find out how long your debt settlement process might take and how much you can save.
National Debt Relief states that you need to owe at least $7,500 to qualify for their program. You also need to be "several months behind in your payments" since creditors won't have an incentive to negotiate if you're up-to-date on your bills.
If you don't have enough debt to qualify for a debt settlement program, you can look into other options like credit counseling, debt management programs (DMPs), or debt consolidation loans.
Customer Service
One benefit of working with a debt relief company is the fact that they know debt collection rules and regulations inside and out. For example, National Debt Relief states their debt counselors and experts can help you navigate the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Credit Billing Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act as you settle your debt.
This company offers email and phone customer service. When it comes to your free debt consultation, you can call in to speak with a counselor Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight EST as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Existing customers can reach out for phone assistance Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
National Debt Relief doesn't offer a mobile app or an online chat function, so there are fewer ways to reach out for help than some providers offer. However, their many excellent user reviews boast about a quick response time and willingness to help.
Company Reputation
The debt relief industry has its share of scams, which is why it's important to research companies before you sign up for their services. One way to do this is through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database, which lets you search for user complaints among debt settlement companies. Fortunately, National Debt Relief shows zero complaints through the CFPB database when you search the last 36 months of data.
We already mentioned how National Debt Relief is highly rated (A+ rating) and accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but you should also know that this company has an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars across more than 32,000 user reviews on Trustpilot.
Because of their excellent reviews and third-party rankings, National Debt Relief received some of the highest scores for company reputation in our independent study.
If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.
Average Relief Amount
National Debt Relief states that the amount of money you can save varies based on a wide range of factors. However, most people save 30% to 50% off of their original debt amounts, and those savings are realized even after accounting for the fees you pay for your debt settlement program.
Average Time for Relief
Debt settlement through National Debt Relief should take between 24 to 48 months in total, which is average among other companies. The length of time it will take to complete your program can vary based on how much you owe, how much you can save each month, and other factors such as how willing creditors are to negotiate.
Cost
National Debt Relief says their average client pays a fee of 15% to 25% of the amount of debt enrolled in their program. However, this fee is only paid once results are achieved and debt has been settled for less than the owed amount.
Generally speaking, their fee percentage is on par with the industry average.
The Competition
|National Debt Relief
|Accredited Debt Relief
|Year Founded
|2009
|2011
|Accreditation
|- Accredited with the BBB
- Accredited with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC)
- Accredited with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
|- Accredited with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC)
- Not accredited with the BBB
- Not accredited with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
|Services Offered
|Debt settlement
|Debt settlement
|Customer Service Touchpoints
|- Free consultation
- Phone and email customer service
- Online client portal
|- Free consultation
- Phone and email customer service
|Fee
|- No upfront fees
- Pay 15% to 25% of your debt
|- No upfront fees
- Pay 15% to 25% of your debt
|Average Program Time
|24 to 48 months
|24 to 48 months
We chose to compare top-rated National Debt Relief to Accredited Debt Relief, the debt relief company that scored the second-highest ranking in our independent study. Both companies received excellent rankings from Investopedia based on their customer service, company reputation, fees, and services provided. Further, they both offer the same program length of 24 to 48 months, and both offer a free consultation and fees that fall between 15% to 25% of your settled debts.
With that being said, National Debt Relief stands out due to its BBB accreditation, which Accredited Debt Relief no longer has. Not only that, but National Debt Relief offers a helpful online portal that lets customers oversee their program and track their progress at any time of the day or night.
Verdict
At the end of the day, there is no debt relief company we can recommend more than National Debt Relief due to its company excellence, cost and fees, and customer service prowess. This company scored an average rating of 4.63 out of 5 possible stars in our independent study, whereas the average company scored just 3.56.
If you have at least $7,500 in unsecured debt you hope to settle, you should reach out to National Debt Relief for a free consultation. There are no upfront fees required, and you can find out if debt settlement makes sense with no obligation.
How We Review Debt Relief Companies
Investopedia completed an independent study that compared more than 15 debt relief companies based on their customer service, their company reputation and rankings, product offerings, pricing, and transparency. We looked for debt relief companies that have positive reviews and customer testimonials, customer service accessibility, and the important information about their plans clearly posted online, as well as firms with excellent rankings from third parties like the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Ultimately, National Debt Relief scored the highest rating of 4.63 out of 5 stars in our ranking, which earned them the top spot as "best overall."
Article Sources
Better Business Bureau. "National Debt Relief, LLC." Accessed December 13, 2020.