National Debt Relief Review

Top Rated For 6 Best Debt Relief Companies

National Debt Relief is a company that offers relief through a process known as debt settlement, which aims to help consumers get out of debt. With debt settlement, you'll set aside an amount of money in a savings account each month until you're able to "settle" your debts for less than you owe.

You'll pay National Debt Relief a percentage of the debts they settle, but only after you get results. This company claims that, even after accounting for their fees, customers save between 30% to 50% of their original debt by the time the process is complete.

A free consultation can help you decide if debt settlement is right for you.

Debt settlement can cause damage to your credit score since you'll stop making payments on your debts during your program. Make sure you understand the advantages and disadvantages of debt settlement before you proceed.

Pros Explained

No upfront settlement fees: With National Debt Relief, you only pay when you get results. Fees are charged as a percentage of debt that is settled, and only after the negotiation is completed.

Free consultation can help you compare your options: You can call National Debt Relief to speak with a debt counselor for free. This consultation gives you the chance to ask questions and find out if debt settlement is right for you.

Client portal lets you track your progress in real time: Unlike some other debt relief firms, National Debt Relief has an online client portal that lets you oversee your program and track your debt settlement process at any time of the day or night.

Highly rated and accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB): Not all debt relief companies are accredited by the BBB, yet National Debt Relief is accredited with a rating of A+. ﻿ ﻿

Cons Explained

Fees can run as high as 25% of your settled debt: Some of the debt relief companies we independently studied charge fees at a lower percentage than National Debt Relief.

Some of the debt relief companies we independently studied charge fees at a lower percentage than National Debt Relief. No mobile app available with the program: While National Debt Relief does have an online client portal, this debt relief company doesn't offer a mobile app that lets you track your debt settlement program on the go.

Types of Debt Addressed

National Debt Relief aims to help consumers pay off unsecured debt, which includes any type of debt that is not secured by collateral. Fortunately, this company has a debt qualifications page on their website where they explain which debts do and do not qualify. The main types of debt they address are highlighted below.

Credit card debt

If you have credit card debt on a traditional credit card or a store credit card, National Debt Relief can help you settle for less than you owe. This applies to major credit cards like American Express, Visa, or Discover as well as co-branded cards from retailers like Kohl's or Sears.

Personal loans and payday loans

You can also negotiate and settle any personal debt you have, including personal loans from a bank or online lender or even payday loans. Installment loans can also qualify.

Business debts

Business debts can also be negotiated and settled for less than you owe now. National Debt Relief says these loans must be unsecured, and they prefer to help negotiate debts for businesses that are already closed.

Unpaid medical bills

National Debt Relief can also help you pay less than you owe toward your medical bills. Negotiations can be successfully completed with doctor's offices, hospitals, and other medical providers.

Back rent

If you're behind on your rent, you may be able to negotiate the amount you owe in arrears. However, you can only negotiate this debt if you are no longer a resident.

Private student loans

You may also be able to settle debt tied to private student loans for less than your total balance. Note that federal student loans do not qualify for debt settlement.

You can bundle more than one type of debt into a debt settlement plan. If you have credit card debt, medical bills, and business debts, for example, National Debt Relief can help you settle them all during your program.

Client Onboarding

Getting started with National Debt Relief requires you to call in for a free consultation. During this conversation with a debt counselor, you can talk over your situation and your finances, then find out how long your debt settlement process might take and how much you can save.

National Debt Relief states that you need to owe at least $7,500 to qualify for their program. You also need to be "several months behind in your payments" since creditors won't have an incentive to negotiate if you're up-to-date on your bills.

If you don't have enough debt to qualify for a debt settlement program, you can look into other options like credit counseling, debt management programs (DMPs), or debt consolidation loans.

Customer Service

One benefit of working with a debt relief company is the fact that they know debt collection rules and regulations inside and out. For example, National Debt Relief states their debt counselors and experts can help you navigate the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Credit Billing Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act as you settle your debt.

This company offers email and phone customer service. When it comes to your free debt consultation, you can call in to speak with a counselor Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight EST as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Existing customers can reach out for phone assistance Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

National Debt Relief doesn't offer a mobile app or an online chat function, so there are fewer ways to reach out for help than some providers offer. However, their many excellent user reviews boast about a quick response time and willingness to help.

Company Reputation

The debt relief industry has its share of scams, which is why it's important to research companies before you sign up for their services. One way to do this is through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database, which lets you search for user complaints among debt settlement companies. Fortunately, National Debt Relief shows zero complaints through the CFPB database when you search the last 36 months of data.

We already mentioned how National Debt Relief is highly rated (A+ rating) and accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but you should also know that this company has an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars across more than 32,000 user reviews on Trustpilot.﻿﻿﻿

Because of their excellent reviews and third-party rankings, National Debt Relief received some of the highest scores for company reputation in our independent study.

If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.

Average Relief Amount

National Debt Relief states that the amount of money you can save varies based on a wide range of factors. However, most people save 30% to 50% off of their original debt amounts, and those savings are realized even after accounting for the fees you pay for your debt settlement program.

Average Time for Relief

Debt settlement through National Debt Relief should take between 24 to 48 months in total, which is average among other companies. The length of time it will take to complete your program can vary based on how much you owe, how much you can save each month, and other factors such as how willing creditors are to negotiate.

Cost

National Debt Relief says their average client pays a fee of 15% to 25% of the amount of debt enrolled in their program. However, this fee is only paid once results are achieved and debt has been settled for less than the owed amount.

Generally speaking, their fee percentage is on par with the industry average.

