National Life Group Insurance Review

National Life Group is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Multiple policy options: While many life insurance companies only offer one or two types of life insurance, National Life Group sells five different policies: term, whole, universal, variable, and indexed variable. Whether you want an inexpensive temporary policy or flexible permanent coverage, National Life Group has options to meet your needs.

Cons Explained

Representatives have a financial incentive to sell you certain products: National Life Group sells its insurance policies through independent contractors paid by commission based on product sales and referrals. These representatives have financial incentives to direct you toward certain products and coverage amounts, even if they aren’t the right fit for you.

National Life Group sells its insurance policies through independent contractors paid by commission based on product sales and referrals. These representatives have financial incentives to direct you toward certain products and coverage amounts, even if they aren’t the right fit for you. Online quotes not available: You cannot get rate quotes or details about National Life Group’s policies online. The only way to get that information is to speak with a sales representative.

You cannot get rate quotes or details about National Life Group’s policies online. The only way to get that information is to speak with a sales representative. Company is a plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit: As of 2021, National Life Group is named in a class-action lawsuit. The complaint alleges that the company was involved in a pyramid scheme.

Available Plans

National Life Group offers multiple forms of life insurance, but all of them require you to contact a sales representative to get quotes or policy information. Its policies are all fully underwritten, meaning you have to complete a health questionnaire and pass a medical exam to qualify for coverage.

National Life Group sells five types of insurance:

Term

As the least expensive form of life insurance, term life policies offer temporary coverage. When you purchase a policy, you select a term. Usually, terms range from 10 to 30 years. If you pass away during the covered term, your beneficiary will receive the policy’s death benefit. However, they receive nothing if you die after the policy’s term ends.

Whole

Unlike term life insurance, whole life policies are permanent and last for your lifetime, giving your beneficiaries a guaranteed death benefit when you pass away. Whole life policies can also accumulate cash value over time. You can borrow against that cash value or use it to supplement your retirement later on.

Universal

Universal life policies are a form of permanent life insurance. Like whole life insurance, universal policies accumulate cash value, but they offer more flexibility with adjustable premiums. For example, you can pay more to add to the cash value. Over time, as cash value builds, you can even decide to skip payments.

Indexed Universal

Indexed universal life policies offer adjustable premiums and the potential to increase your cash value. With indexed universal life policies, you can typically invest in either a fixed account or an equity-indexed account linked to major stock market indices like the S&P 500.

Variable Universal

Variable universal life insurance is a form of permanent life insurance. It has a built-in savings component that allows you to invest the cash value. Variable universal life policies usually have a maximum limit and a minimum on the investment returns you can earn.

Available Riders

As with other insurance companies, National Life Group allows you to add insurance endorsements or riders to your policy. While adding riders to your policy will increase your premiums, you can customize your coverage to address your specific needs.

National Life Group offers the following rider:

Living Benefits

By adding optional living benefit riders to your policy, you can use some of your death benefit while still living if a qualifying chronic, terminal illness, or critical illness occurs. You can use the benefits as you wish, but they are typically used to pay for medical care.

Customer Service

While most insurance companies sell their policies through their own dedicated agents or directly to consumers through their websites, National Life Group has a different sales model. It uses independent contractors to act as sales representatives, and those individuals earn commissions and referral fees based on the policies they sell. They also can earn money for recruiting other sales representatives.

You must contact a National Life Group representative to get a quote for its policies; you cannot get rate quotes online.

If you have general questions about National Life Group’s life insurance options, you can contact customer support at 800-732-8939.

Class-Action Lawsuit

In 2019, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the Premier Financial Alliance and National Life Group. The lawsuit alleged that the companies led a pyramid scheme whereby they make money from recruiting associates rather than selling insurance policies. The complaint alleged that the vast majority of associates averaged net losses.

Complaint Index

Before selecting an insurance company, spend some time researching its customer service record. A useful resource is the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Each year, the NAIC releases company complaint ratios that reflect how many complaints the company received relative to its share of the insurance market.

The national complaint index is 1.0. Ideally, a company would have a complaint ratio below 1.0; that means it received fewer complaints than typical for its size. If a company’s complaint ratio is above 1.0, it has more complaints than expected.

In 2020, National Life Group’s complaint ratio for its individual life insurance segment was 0.29, lower than expected for its share of the market. That’s a marked improvement over its complaint ratio for 2019, when it was 1.32.

Third-Party Ratings

In 2020, AM Best, the credit rating agency dedicated to the insurance industry, affirmed National Life Group’s “A” (Excellent) rating. The agency said the rating reflected the company’s strong balance sheet, favorable business profile, and operating performance.

National Life Group is not one of the 24 companies ranked in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study.

Cancellation Policy

Like all other insurance companies, National Life Group gives customers a free look period. Free look periods are typically 10 days in length, but they may be longer in your state. During the free look period, you can review your policy documents and decide to cancel without penalty. As long as you cancel within the free look period, you’re entitled to a full refund of all premiums you paid.

After the free look period ends, how cancellations are handled are dependent on the type of policy you have. Review your contract carefully for details.

To cancel your policy, contact your National Life Group sales representative.

Price

While other companies allow you to get online quotes for some policies, National Life Group doesn’t offer that option. You must work with a sales representative to get pricing for all of its life insurance options.

Like the other life insurance companies Investopedia has reviewed, National Life Group requires you to select either “male” or “female” on your insurance application. Being nonbinary doesn’t disqualify you from getting life insurance; however, be aware that most insurance companies haven’t updated their underwriting processes to reflect a current awareness of gender issues.

Competition

National Life Group offers multiple coverage options, including more complex insurance plans like indexed universal life policies. However, it has a limited number of riders available, and you have to work with a sales representative to get details on policy options. With those drawbacks in mind, we compared National Life Group to Prudential, our choice for the best overall life insurance company.

Like National Life Group, Prudential sells multiple life insurance plans, including term, whole, universal, indexed universal, and variable universal life coverage. However, Prudential allows you to get quotes for some insurance plans online, and you can even purchase term life coverage through the company’s website without having to speak with an agent.

Where Prudential really stands out from National Life Group is the variety of riders it offers. With Prudential’s available riders, customers can get coverage for their children, purchase accidental death benefits, and waive premiums if they become disabled.