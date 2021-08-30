Navy Federal Credit Union has announced new welcome offers on five of its credit cards. Depending on which card you get, you may receive a sign-up bonus, a low introductory APR promotion, or both. Each offer is for a limited time, with a different deadline for each card.

Key Takeaways Navy Federal Credit Union has launched new welcome offers on five of its credit cards.

Depending on the card, you may earn an increased bonus in the form of cash or points, an introductory low or 0% APR promotion, or both.

Navy Federal limits membership to the military and Department of Defense community, including family members.

The New Navy Federal Credit Union Credit Card Offers

Navy Federal Credit Union offers several different credit cards, making it easier for members to find an option that works for them.

Starting Aug. 27, 2021, the credit union is offering the following incentives to open an account:

Flagship Rewards Credit Card: Earn 40,000 points (a $400 value) with a $4,000 spend in the first 90 days of opening the account and free Amazon Prime for a year. Expires Nov. 1, 2021.

Earn 40,000 points (a $400 value) with a $4,000 spend in the first 90 days of opening the account and free Amazon Prime for a year. Expires Nov. 1, 2021. Platinum Credit Card: Get an introductory 0% APR on balance transfers for 12 months. Expires Jan. 3, 2022.

Get an introductory 0% APR on balance transfers for 12 months. Expires Jan. 3, 2022. More Rewards American Express Credit Card: Earn 20,000 points (a $200 value) when you spend $2,000 within 90 days of opening an account and an introductory 0% APR on purchases for 12 months. Expires Nov. 1, 2021.

Earn 20,000 points (a $200 value) when you spend $2,000 within 90 days of opening an account and an introductory 0% APR on purchases for 12 months. Expires Nov. 1, 2021. cashRewards Credit Card: Earn $150 bonus cash back when you spend $2,000 within 90 days of opening an account and an introductory 1.99% APR on purchases for six months. Expires Oct. 4, 2021.

Earn $150 bonus cash back when you spend $2,000 within 90 days of opening an account and an introductory 1.99% APR on purchases for six months. Expires Oct. 4, 2021. GO REWARDS Credit Card: Earn 10,000 points (a $100 value) with a $1,000 spend within 90 days of opening an account, plus get an introductory 1.99% APR on balance transfers for six months. Expires Nov. 1, 2021.

It's important to note that Navy Federal doesn't charge balance transfer fees on any of its credit cards, so the cards with the introductory 0% APR on balance transfers can be extremely valuable, even if the 0% period doesn't last as long as some other cards' balance transfer promotions.

Should You Apply for a Navy Federal Credit Union Credit Card?

If you're already a Navy Federal member and you've been planning to apply for a card, now could be the right time to pull the trigger. If you're not a member, though, it's important to note that only the following groups are eligible to join:

Active-duty members, reservists, veterans, retirees, and annuitants of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard

Army and Air National Guard personnel

Delayed Entry Program personnel

Department of Defense (DoD) civilians

U.S. government employees assigned to DoD installations

Contractors assigned to DoD installations

Family members of one of the above

Even if you do qualify to join the credit union, it's smart to shop around and compare welcome offers, fees, ongoing rewards, and other features on multiple cards before you settle on the right one for you.