NBCUniversal’s Peacock Raises Prices for its Streaming Plans

Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal is hiking prices for its Peacock streaming service for the first time since it launched the platform three years ago.

Prices for Peacock’s Premium tier will be raised by $1 to $5.99 a month, while Premium Plus prices will rise by $2 to $11.99 per month.

It's the latest example of entertainment companies shifting their focus to profitability after years spent introducing new content and taking on costly investments.

Price hikes have historically had negative results on streaming platforms’ user growth, particularly over the short term.

Premium Plus is ad-free, includes access to live NBC channels, and offers users the option to download content.

While Peacock has seen impressive user growth, with 60% more paid subscribers at the end of the first quarter compared with the same period last year, totaling 22 million, it has yet to turn a profit. The platform generated a $704 million loss in the first quarter, mainly driven by higher programming costs.

In its latest earnings call for the second quarter, Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger said the company is considering raising prices for its ad-free plan of Disney+, the company’s streaming platform launched in 2019. Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu raised prices in January and October of last year, respectively, with the companies’ ad-supported and ad-free plans becoming $1 to $2 more expensive.

Impact of Price Hikes on User Growth

Price hikes have historically had negative results on streaming platforms’ user growth, particularly over the short term. Netflix reported its first two quarterly subscriber losses ever in the first half of last year, shortly after the company hiked prices for all U.S. subscribers in January 2022. The company shed 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, and almost a million in the second quarter of 2022 before rebounding in the year’s second half.

Meanwhile, subscriber growth at Disney’s Hulu slowed to a trickle in the fourth quarter of last year, after the company hiked subscription prices in October. Paid subscribers rose just 2% year-over-year, compared to 15% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, before the price hikes.