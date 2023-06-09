Netflix Subscriptions Surge After Password-Sharing Crackdown

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 09, 2023
Netflix

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Netflix subscriptions soared in the U.S. after the streaming service's recent crackdown on password sharing, according to research by Antenna.
  • Subscription additions from May 25-May 28 exceeded those at the start of the pandemic.
  • Shares of Netflix rose over 2% on Friday morning, and have gained about 17% since the May 23rd password crackdown.

Netflix’s (NFLX) recent move to crack down on password sharing may be paying off.

Data from streaming analytics firm Antenna showed Neflix added more new subscriptions in the U.S. between May 25 and May 28 than any other four-day period since Antenna began keeping records in 2019. It said the service had almost 100,000 sign ups on May 26 and May 27 alone. 

That came right after Netflix warned U.S. subscribers on May 23 that the service is only for those in their household, and that they would need to either pay an additional $7.99 monthly fee or transfer the membership if they included others.

Antenna indicated that average daily sign ups reached 73,000 during those four days, a 102% jump from the previous 60-day average. It noted those were greater than at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020, when demand for the service boomed. 

The research firm added that while cancellations also increased during that May period, the ratio of signups to cancellations was a positive 25.6% compared to the prior 60 days.

Shares of Netflix rose over 2% on Friday morning, and have gained about 17% since the May 23rd password crackdown.

NFLX from May 23

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Antenna. "A First Look At The Impact of Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown."

  2. Netflix. ”Update on Sharing.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description