Netflix Profit Could Plunge Amid Password-Sharing Crackdown

Key Takeaways Analysts expect Q1 2023 EPS of $2.88 vs. $3.53 for the prior-year quarter.

Revenue likely increased 4% to $8.2 billion.

Netflix is forecast to lose close to 2 million subscribers to its ad-free platform globally

It could gain 3.2 million subscribers to its new lower-priced, ad-supported model.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the largest streaming platform by subscribers, will likely say first-quarter net income dropped by almost a fifth from a year ago amid a crackdown on password sharing.

The streaming giant's net income probably fell about 19% to $1.3 billion, or $2.88 per share, from $3.53 a share, according to estimates from Visible Alpha. Revenue probably rose 4% to a record $8.2 billion. The company reports financial results after the close on April 18.

The profit slump underscores challenges Netflix faces when multiple households share the same login information without paying for additional subscriptions. The company said in February that 100 million households shared accounts, representing about 43% of its global paid memberships that month. Netflix has issued guidelines prohibiting certain types of sharing in select markets around the world and is offering to add users to an existing plan for an added fee.

Netflix shares are down 1% in the last year, compared with a 14% drop for the benchmark S&P 500 Communication Services Sector Index.

