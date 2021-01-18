Key Takeaways Analysts estimate EPS of $1.37 vs. $1.30 in Q4 FY 2019.

Global paid streaming memberships are expected to post strong gains YOY.

Revenue is expected rise at a healthy pace as consumers shelter at home amid the pandemic.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is one of a relatively small group of companies that have prospered during the COVID-19 pandemic, enjoying sharp increases in their earnings, revenues and share prices. Netflix is especially well positioned. Demand for streaming and internet-based services has soared and is likely to remain strong as consumers continue to shelter at home as rising deaths reach new records due to the virus. Netflix's total return in the past year is triple that of the broader market.

Investors will look at whether the company's revenue and earnings can sustain further robust growth when it reports earnings on January 19, 2021 for Q4 FY 2021.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Analysts expect earnings to rise at the slowest pace in six quarters despite strong revenue growth compared to the same period a year earlier.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors also will look at another key metric: Netflix's global streaming paid memberships. Analysts estimate that global streaming paid memberships will continue to grow significantly year-over-year (YOY). That growth is estimated to be slightly faster than the same quarter a year ago, but it's expected to be markedly slower than recent quarters in 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Since the pandemic-induced market crash early in 2020, Netflix shares have dramatically outperformed the broader market. While Netflix stock fell during the market plunge in March of 2020, it dipped less than the overall market, and it also rebounded significantly faster throughout 2020 as well. The company's shares have provided a total return of 46.9% over the past 12 months, far above the S&P 500's total return of 14.6% as of January 17, 2021.

Source: TradingView.

Netflix has posted at least four years of strong YOY quarterly revenue growth leading up to Q4 FY 2020. Quarterly revenue growth has ranged from 22.2% up to 40.4% for each quarter throughout this period. The consensus estimate for Q4 FY 2020 is 21.1% growth. While that still signifies robust growth, it also would mark the slowest pace of revenue growth in at least 16 quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Netflix's EPS performance has been less consistent. The past four years have been dominated largely by tremendous quarterly EPS growth YOY, including 566.8% on Q1 FY 2017 and 165.0% in Q2 FY 2020. There have also been 2 quarters of steep EPS declines, Q4 FY 2018 and Q2 FY 2019, followed by rebounds. Analysts expect Netflix to report a tepid 5.7% gain in EPS YOY for Q4 FY 2020, a dramatic slowdown from recent quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿