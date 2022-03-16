New Card Offers Accelerated Rewards on Climate-Friendly Spending

The charge card doesn't require a credit check

By
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi
Full Bio
Ben Luthi has been writing about credit cards and personal finance for six years and has written for U.S. News, NerdWallet, CreditCards.com and Experian, among others. Ben has developed many of Investopedia's in-depth credit card reviews and enjoys collecting and redeeming credit card miles and points in his everyday life and international travels.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 16, 2022

The new FutureCard, issued by First Electronic Bank, is hoping to encourage consumers to make more socially responsible purchases by offering up to 5% cash back on climate-friendly spending. The charge card functions differently from a traditional credit card in a few ways, including the fact that there's no credit check when you apply and that there's no interest and no fees.

Key Takeaways

  • The FutureCard is offering 5% cash back when you make environmentally-conscious purchases. Cardholders will earn 1% back on all other purchases.
  • There's no credit check when you apply, and there are also other benefits that make the card worth considering.
  • To get started, you just need to provide your name and phone number.

FutureCard Offers a Chance to Align Your Rewards With Your Spending

For those who are environmentally conscious, there are no traditional credit cards out there that reward climate-friendly spending habits. FutureCard is a new charge card that does just that, offering an impressive 5% cash back on:

  • Trains, buses, subway, metro, light rail, and commuter rail purchases
  • Online marketplaces for gently-used clothing and thrift stores
  • Electric vehicle charging
  • Bike shops, including bikes, e-bikes, cycling accessories and repairs
  • Electric scooters, mopeds and bike shares
  • Plant-based meat, dairy and eggs

Future provides a list of eligible retailers where you can earn bonus rewards, which includes Patagonia Worn Wear, Ministry of Supply, Poshmark, thredUP, Electrify America, Lime, Citi Bike, Amtrak, and many more. Cardholders earn 1% back on all other purchases.

Rewards are automatically redeemed as a statement credit at the end of each billing cycle. Unlike traditional credit cards, Future is a charge card, but there are no monthly payments, interest, or fees. Instead, the card's issuer pulls payment for each purchase from your bank account within a few days of the transaction date. If you don't have sufficient funds, it'll try again. In the event of a default, you may be ineligible for rewards, and your account may be closed.

The card issuer doesn't require a credit check when you apply, making it accessible to consumers across the credit spectrum. However, it also doesn't report your balance or payments to the credit bureaus, which means you can't use it to build your credit history. A company spokesperson says that Future has plans to report to the credit bureaus at some point in the future.

If you're interested in applying for the card, you can provide your name and phone number via the Future website to get started.

Article Sources

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Future. "Good for your wallet. Good for the planet." Accessed Mar. 15, 2022.

  2. Future. "Imprint Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for Future." Accessed Mar. 15, 2022.

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description