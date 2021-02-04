New Era Debt Solutions Review

Top Rated For: Best Debt Relief Companies

Like many other debt relief companies, New Era Debt Solutions aims to help consumers out of debt using a strategy known as debt settlement. With debt settlement, consumers stop making payments on their unsecured debts and instead begin saving a fixed amount of money in a separate account.

After some time passes, the debt settlement company (in this case, New Era Debt Solutions) begins using the money that you have amassed to negotiate and settle debts for less than the amount currently owed. New Era Debt Solutions claims that your first settlement will be made within six months of starting the program, but progress could be made in as little as 90 days.

New Era Debt Solutions does not charge any upfront fees to create your debt relief plan. Instead, they charge fees for each debt they settle. Unfortunately, New Era does not disclose their fee range like many of their competitors do.

While the timeline of your program can vary, New Era claims their customers complete their debt settlement plans within 27.73 months on average. During that time, you could realize a savings of 52.23% on your enrolled debt amounts, not accounting for fees.

Because debt settlement asks you to stop paying bills while you wait to have your debts negotiated and settled, this debt relief strategy can cause damage to your credit score. If you're worried about your credit, consider debt relief alternatives like debt management plans (DMPs) and debt consolidation.

Pros Explained

No upfront fees charged, and you can get started with a free debt analysis: New Era Debt Solutions offers the benefit of a free consultation where you can get your questions answered and learn more about their services. Fees are only paid upon debt settlement.

Client dashboard makes it easy to monitor your debt settlement program online: Most debt relief companies do not offer an online portal for their clients, yet New Era Debt Solutions does.

Most clients can get out of debt in two to three years: While the length of your program will vary, New Era says most of their clients get out of debt in three years or less. In fact, the average program length is currently 27.73 months.

Cons Explained

Not available in every state: New Era Debt Solutions does not offer services in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

Does not disclose fee range for debt settlement: While most top debt relief companies are transparent about their fees online, New Era Debt Solutions does not disclose a fee range for their clients.

Types of Debt Addressed

New Era Debt Solutions can help you settle unsecured debts you have, which they claim is any debt that is "not tied to a specific material item that could be repossessed by the creditor." This means debt settlement does not work for an auto loan or your home mortgage.

Debts you can settle with New Era include the following:

Credit Card Debt

Credit card debt is commonly included in debt settlement plans since it is unsecured and tends to come with high interest rates. New Era Debt Solutions points out that store card debt can be included as well.

Medical Bills

If you have past due medical bills or medical debts so large you cannot pay them off, New Era Debt Solutions can help you settle for less than you owe.

Personal Loans and Lines of Credit

Unsecured personal loans can also qualify for debt settlement, and so can unsecured lines of credit you might have with a bank.

Private Student Loans

Finally, you may be able to include private student loans in a debt settlement plan. However, federal student loans backed by the federal government cannot be negotiated.

New Era Debt Solutions reminds clients that credit union debts cannot be included in their debt settlement plans. "That’s because a credit union is a member-owned organization, where a settlement would come at the expense of your fellow credit union members," they write. "For this reason, Credit Unions are unwilling to accept anything less than the full balance owed."

Client Onboarding

New Era Debt Solutions is the only debt relief company we've seen that offers an online calculator that shows how much you might save on your debts. From there, they also offer a free debt analysis phone call that can help you find out how much you can save, as well as how long your debt settlement program would take.

While other debt relief companies list a minimum amount of unsecured debt you need to get started, New Era Debt Solutions does not disclose this information.

Customer Service

New Era Debt Solution lets you speak with a trained debt specialist for free. You can learn more about their services during this call, and you can ask about laws like the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Credit Billing Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. By the end of the call, you should have an idea of how much you would need to save each month for your debt settlement plan, how long your program will take, and how much you can save.

In terms of ongoing customer service, New Era Debt Solutions really stands out due to its online client dashboard. You can also speak with a debt specialist from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Monday through Saturday, or with a regular customer service agent from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday.

New Era also claims they offer "after hours appointments" if you need to speak with someone outside of their regular business hours.

Company Reputation

The debt relief industry does not have a stellar reputation, and this is mostly due to the many shady companies that make false promises in this space. If you want to avoid dealing with a company that is less than reputable, you'll want to do some research upfront.

At the very least, we suggest searching the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database for complaints about each company you're considering. In the meantime, check the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website to make sure each company is not part of a lawsuit or an investigation.

New Era Debt Solutions does not have any registered complaints with the CFPB database. They have not faced any legal action from the FTC, either.

This company has an excellent reputation. In fact, New Era has an A+ rating with the BBB, where they are accredited.﻿﻿﻿﻿ They also have an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars among user reviews on Trustpilot, and New Era is an accredited member of the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC).﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.

Average Relief Amount

New Era Debt Relief says their clients save an average of 52.23% on enrolled debt amounts, not accounting for fees. However, settlement amounts can vary widely based on your specific and unique circumstances.

This figure is on par with the industry average for debt settlement.

Average Time for Relief

While debt settlement programs can vary based on how much debt you have and how much you can afford to save each month, New Era says their average program length is currently 27.73 months. This is on the lower end of the industry average for debt settlement, which is around 24 to 48 months.

Cost

New Era Debt Solutions is less than transparent about their fees. They do not charge any fees upfront, but they do not disclose their fee range like many of their competitors do.

If you choose to get a quote from New Era Debt Solutions, you should make sure their fees are on par with the industry average of 15% to 25%.

